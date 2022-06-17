Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour – Genova

A lot of activities going on at Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour Village in Genova, where the start of the 2022 edition of this iconic round-Italy regatta is scheduled.

The offshore crews have been training all day long, in some cases also with guests onboard, for a unique experience.

In the evening of the first day, an aperitif at #mmnrt pasta truck and live music by Partner Mexedia delighted all those who came by the regatta village.

The official opening ceremony was scheduled for Tuesday June 14 at 6.30PM, and it was open to the public.

Ten teams are getting ready to leave the moorings towards La Maddalena, in a course of 195nm. The start is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday June 15 at 11.00, in the waters in front of Genova.

The teams at the start for this leg are: Iren (Elena Manera – Carlos Manera), Sanfer/Visconti (Tito Sanpaolesi – Giovanni Poccianti), Aeronautica Militare (Giovanni Bannetta – Niccolò Bertola), Enit, Mexedia (Claudia Rossi – Giovanni Di Monaco), Acone Associati (Dominique Knuppel – Federico Waksman – Manfred Finck), Oman Sail (Ali Al Bulushi – Akram Al Whahaibi), Marina Militare (Andrea Pendibene – Giovanna Valsecchi), IES Algeco (Alejandro Cantero – Ignacio Cantero), The Ocean Race (Gianmarco Sardi – Carlos Olsson).

The Opening Ceremony was held in the Village the day before, at the presence of the main institutions of the city of Genova. The mayor Marco Bucci declared: “We are honored that this iconic round Italy regatta starts from Genova this year as well, before touching other wonderful Italian cities. Genova has built its origins and culture always in strong correlation with the sea, and we are happy that this relationship keeps going on over time. Fair winds to all the competitors, see you again at the end of Nastro Rosa Veloce!”.

Riccardo Simoneschi, CEO of SSI, organizing authority of the event, introduced the news that this year the competition will be among teams, racing in offshore, kite and Waszp: the overall winner of the event will be the team that will have the best overall placements in the three disciplines.



Photo Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour