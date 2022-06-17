SailGP to return to Sydney Harbour in three-season agreement

Genesis joins as Official Automotive Partner of the Australia Sail Grand Prix I Sydney in multi-year deal



SYDNEY, Australia – Together with the New South Wales Government, Sydney has secured the rights to host the most exciting racing on-water, SailGP, for three consecutive seasons. The championship will return to the iconic Sydney Harbour on February 18 and 19 2023, in the ninth event of SailGP Season 3.

The ten teams competing in Season 3 – including new franchises Canada and Switzerland and returning nations Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the United States – will race on the spectacular Sydney Harbour in the league’s largest season roster to date.

The Australia Sail Grand Prix joins the ten events already announced for Season 3, with the championship having commenced in Bermuda in May this year. From there, the fleet – comprising the sport’s best athletes – will head to Chicago, Plymouth, Copenhagen, Saint-Tropez, Cádiz-Andalucía, Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, New Zealand and San Francisco.

An estimated 20,000 people turned out to watch Slingsby’s Australia SailGP Team compete at its home event on Sydney Harbour in December 2021, witnessing the Australia team’s stunning performance to claim victory on home waters. Overall, the event reached 88.5 million people worldwide.

The NSW Government, through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, will join as the Official Host Venue Partner of the Australia Sail Grand Prix I Sydney, in a three season deal. Together, SailGP and the NSW Government will showcase Sydney as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel, with a focus on driving domestic visitor growth and expenditure.

Stuart Ayres, Minister for Tourism and Sport, said: “I am delighted we have secured the Australia Sail Grand Prix on Sydney Harbour for the next three seasons, which further demonstrates that Sydney is bouncing back to life and is well-and-truly open for business. As one of only eleven iconic locations in the global SailGP league, the Australia Sail Grand Prix will provide a significant boost to the state’s visitor economy by showcasing our spectacular Harbour City to the world. This is another incredible addition to the calendar of world-class international sporting events we are building exclusively for Sydney and the state to deliver on our goal of making NSW the events capital and premier visitor of the Asia Pacific.”

Tom Slingsby, Australia SailGP Team Driver and CEO, said: “We are stoked to be able to work with the NSW Government to secure this world class event in Australia for the next three years. Now having ten F50’s lined up and racing for the first time on Sydney Harbour is going to be a pretty incredible sight for fans and with the calibre of athletes we have on these boats in Season 3, we can expect action-packed and very close racing. We won in front of our home crowd at last year’s Sydney event and our team is laser focused on repeating that again for Australia.”

With SailGP going from strength to strength in Season 3, and returning to Sydney for the fourth time since the league’s inception, SailGP also announces an exciting partnership with Genesis, a global luxury automotive brand that delivers performance and innovation, with a focus towards a more sustainable future.

Genesis will join as Official Automotive Partner for the Australia Sail Grand Prix I Sydney, in a multi-year deal. Genesis supports SailGP’s purpose-led agenda for a better planet, with its commitment to becoming a 100% zero emission vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Connal Yan, Head of Genesis Motors Australia, said: “Genesis Motors is thrilled to be partnering with SailGP and the New South Wales Government to bring this world class event to the iconic Sydney Harbour. This partnership represents Genesis Motors’ first foray into sailing, providing us with a great opportunity to showcase our progressive and audacious brand to a global audience.”

The Genesis and NSW Government and Destination NSW partnerships were facilitated by IMG, SailGP’s global agency for media rights, sponsorship and host venue rights.

Chris Gilbert, Managing Director of IMG Australia & New Zealand, said: “We are delighted to bring Genesis on board and extend our valued partnership with the NSW Government and Destination NSW. Set against the backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, SailGP offers Sydneysiders and visitors alike an unforgettable live event experience and is the perfect tourism postcard for Sydney.”

SailGP will continue to Race for the Future in Season 3, as the first climate positive sports and entertainment property it ensures its host cities share a commitment to climate action and a cleaner future. Season 3 sees the return of the world-first Impact League, tracking the positive actions teams make in terms of sustainability and inclusivity.

A range of on-water and on-land fan experiences will be on offer for the event providing Australian fans with a front row seat to witness the most technologically advanced catamarans ripping through Sydney Harbour at breathtaking speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Tickets for the Australia Sail Grand Prix I Sydney will go on sale in October, 2022. For further information on fan experiences visit SailGP.com/Sydney

Following on from the Australia team being crowned the champions of the first event in SailGP Season 3 in Bermuda last month, the team will prepare to compete in a few days at the T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier on 18-19 June. Racing will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and for free on the Kayo Freebies platform in Australia.

SailGP Season 3 Schedule // 2022-2023

2022

May 14-15 Bermuda Sail Grand Prix presented by Hamilton Princess

June 18-19 T-Mobile United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier

July 30-31 Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Plymouth

August 19-20 ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix | Copenhagen

September 10-11 France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez

September 24-25 Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía – Cádiz

November 12-13 Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas

2023

January 14-15 Singapore Sail Grand Prix

February 18-19 Australia Sail Grand Prix I Sydney

March 18-19 New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch

May 6-7 United States Sail Grand Prix | San Francisco (Season 3 Grand Final)

Photo: David Gray for SailGP