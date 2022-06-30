FOILING FILM FESTIVAL: I VINCITORI DELLA PRIMA EDIZIONE

-A “GONE WITH THE WING” DI ANDREW ENGLISCH, AUSTRALIA (2022), IL PREMIO AL MIGLIOR FILM FOILING DEL 2022

Il Foiling Film Festival ha trovato i suoi vincitori. Ieri sera, nel trecentesco Palazzo dei Capitani di Malcesine, si è svolta la premiazione della prima edizione della rassegna mondiale interamente dedicata alla cinematografia delle “barche che volano”. Un momento molto importante per Beatrice Colombo Serri, curatrice della manifestazione, che ha avuto modo di commentare al termine: “Come prima edizione è stato un vero successo e un’enorme soddisfazione. Sono convinta che con questa rassegna sia nato l’interesse e la voglia in molti registi e produttori, di creare sempre più contenuti video e documentaristici per raccontare il fantastico mondo del foil. Per le prossime edizioni, mi aspetto molti più partecipanti. Abbiamo in progetto altri eventi e apparizioni per far girare questi meravigliosi corto e lungo metraggi raccolti.”

Il premio per il miglior foiling film dell’anno è andato al medio-metraggio “GONE WITH THE WING” di Andrew Englisch, Australia (2022), presente in sala con la famiglia. Ripercorre il primo tentativo mondiale da parte dello stesso Englisch di attraversare con il Wingfoil, l’insidioso stretto di Bass (tra Australia e Tasmania). Una prova che l’ha aiutato a guarire in un momento molto difficile. “Venire dall’Australia al primo Foiling Film Festival del mondo è un tale onore e qualcosa che non avrei mai potuto immaginare. Vincere il premio per il miglior film è sbalorditivo perché ho iniziato a fare foiling solo 12 mesi fa, ho 55 anni e voglio dire a tutti che il foiling è incredibile, è un’attrazione per tutte le età, ha cambiato la mia vita e spero che cambierà la vita di tanti altri”.

Miglior serie 2022 è “CHALLENGER FOR NOW” una produzione di 8 episodi del team di Coppa America Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, rappresentato per l’occasione qui sul Garda da Stefano Baruffaldi, il drone-man e membro del design team impegnato nelle riprese del film. “È grazie a questa esperienza che è iniziata la mia collaborazione con Luna Rossa. Una vera e propria svolta. Lo ricorderò per tutta la vita da un punto di vita umano e professionale”.

Il premio per il miglior corto è stato assegnato a “VENT” di Pietro M. Bressan, Italia. Si tratta di un racconto intimo tra il campione olimpico Ruggero Tita e il vento, o meglio i venti del Garda, visti come presenze magiche che accompagnano il velista nella sua disciplina di allenamento.

Il premio per la migliore storia è di “LINKED OUT – VENDÈE GLOBE” di Thomas Sametin, che presenta la genesi, le difficoltà e le soddisfazioni dello skipper francese Thomas Ruyant nell’aver costruito la sua barca con obiettivo Vendèe Globe 2020.

A “RRD A FOILING TRIP IN SOUTH AFRICA” di Stefano Ricci è andato il premio per il miglior montaggio. Un road-movie ambientato in Sud Africa che con immagini avvincenti e adrenaliniche racconta le evoluzioni di Ricci e del suo Wingfoil. “Non stavamo realizzando il fatto che stessimo costruendo ricordi, ci stavamo semplicemente divertendo” ha commentato il protagonista per l’occasione.

Il fascino delle onde più grandi del mondo cavalcate su una tavola foil. Questi gli ingredienti principali per il premio alla miglior fotografia andato a “LIFT FOILS_LAIRD AT NAZARÉ” di Patrick Weiland, USA.

Come miglior film ambientato sul Lago di Garda, consegnato ai vincitori da Livio Concini Vicesindaco del Comune di Malcesine, partner della prima edizione del Foiling Film Festival, è stato premiato “Enduring Garda” di Lamberto Cesari e Luca Carton. Un’opera in grado di trasmettere le emozioni e la bellezza di questo magico specchio d’acqua navigando da nord a sud a bordo di un Nacra 17 e rientrando poi via terra di corsa sulle le montagne del versante veneto del lago.

Il Festival è stato inaugurato dalla “prima” fuori concorso di “FlyingNikka – The making of…”, del regista romano Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti che ripercorre la genesi del primo mini-maxi foiler per regate offshore dell’armatore e skipper italiano Roberto Lacorte che ha dichiarato sul palco del festival: “La serata è stata davvero coinvolgente, il contesto ideale per la presentazione del film su FlyingNikka. Tengo a ringraziare Luca Rizzotti e l’organizzazione della Foiling Week per averci dato questa opportunità. A loro rivolgo inoltre i miei complimenti per aver messo in piedi un evento che è indiscutibilmente il punto di riferimento assoluto del contesto foiling a livello internazionale”.

Vi segnaliamo che domani 1° luglio alle ore 09:15 (ora italiana), il Presidente di FOILING WEEK™, Luca Rizzotti e Bruno Giuntoli, Operations Director FOILING WEEK™, insieme a Scott Over, Commercial Director di World Sailing (federazione mondiale della vela), alla Responsabile Sailing di CHINA SPORT INDUSTRY GROUP, Mrs. Li Li e ad Aaron Young, Commodoro del Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, presenteranno in diretta streaming le linee guida delle FOILING YOUTH WORLD SERIES, un campionato multiclasse a squadre dedicato alle nuove leve del foiling mondiale.

Chi desiderasse seguire la presentazione può collegarsi cliccando su

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlzCcj7Wwmc

The Foiling Film Festival has found its winners. Last night, in the 14th-century Palazzo dei Capitani in Malcesine, the awards ceremony of the first edition of the world festival entirely dedicated to the cinematography of “flying boats” took place. It was a very important moment for Beatrice Colombo Serri, curator of the event, who commented at the end: “As a first edition it was a real success and huge satisfaction. I am convinced that with this review the interest and desire were born in many directors and producers, to create more and more video and documentary content to tell the fantastic world of foil. For the next editions, I expect many more participants. We have plans for more events and appearances to run these wonderful short and long metrics collected.”

The award for best foiling film of the year went to the medium-length film “GONE WITH THE WING” by Andrew Englisch, Australia (2022), who was in the audience with his family. It retraces Englisch’s own first world attempt to cross by Wingfoil, the treacherous Bass Strait (between Australia and Tasmania). An ordeal that helped him recover at a very difficult time. “Coming from Australia to the world’s first Foiling Film Festival is such an honor and something I could never have imagined. To win the award for best film is astounding because I only started foiling 12 months ago, I’m 55 years old and I want to tell everyone that foiling is amazing, it’s an attraction for all ages, it has changed my life and I hope it will change the lives of so many others.”

Best Series 2022 is “CHALLENGER FOR NOW” an 8-episode production by America’s Cup team Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, represented for the occasion here on Lake Garda by Stefano Baruffaldi, the drone-man and design team member involved in the filming of the film. “It is thanks to this experience that my collaboration with Luna Rossa began. It was a real turning point. I will remember it for the rest of my life from a human and professional point of view.”

The prize for best short film was awarded to "VENT" by Pietro M. Bressan, Italy. It is an intimate tale between Olympic champion Ruggero Tita and the wind, or rather the winds of Garda, seen as magical presences that accompany the sailor in his training discipline.

The award for best story goes to “LINKED OUT – VENDÈE GLOBE” by Thomas Sametin, which presents the genesis, difficulties and satisfactions of French skipper Thomas Ruyant in building his boat with Vendèe Globe 2020 as a goal.

To “RRD A FOILING TRIP IN SOUTH AFRICA” by Stefano Ricci went the prize for best editing. A road-movie set in South Africa that uses compelling, adrenaline-pumping images to chronicle the evolutions of Ricci and his Wingfoil. “We weren’t realizing the fact that we were making memories, we were just having fun,” the star commented on the occasion.

The allure of the world’s biggest waves ridden on a foil board. These were the main ingredients for the best cinematography award that went to “LIFT FOILS_LAIRD AT NAZARÉ” by Patrick Weiland, USA.

As best film set on Lake Garda, presented to the winners by Livio Concini Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Malcesine, partner of the first edition of the Foiling Film Festival, was awarded “Enduring Garda” by Lamberto Cesari and Luca Carton. A work capable of conveying the emotions and beauty of this magical stretch of water by sailing from north to south aboard a Nacra 17 and then returning by land racing over the mountains on the Veneto side of the lake.

The Festival was inaugurated by the out-of-competition “premiere” of “FlyingNikka – The making of…,” by Roman director Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti, which traces the genesis of the first mini-maxi foiler for offshore racing by Italian owner and skipper Roberto Lacorte, who said on the festival stage, “The evening was really engaging, the ideal context for the presentation of the film on FlyingNikka. I would like to thank Luca Rizzotti and the Foiling Week organization for giving us this opportunity. I also extend my congratulations to them for putting on an event that is unquestionably the absolute benchmark of the foiling context internationally.”

Please note that tomorrow, July 1, at 09:15 a.m. (Italian time), FOILING WEEK™ President Luca Rizzotti and Bruno Giuntoli, Operations Director FOILING WEEK™, together with Scott Over, Commercial Director of World Sailing (world sailing federation), the Sailing Manager of CHINA SPORT INDUSTRY GROUP, Mrs. Li Li, and Aaron Young, Commodore of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, will present live streaming of the guidelines of the FOILING YOUTH WORLD SERIES, a multiclass team championship dedicated to the new generation of world foiling.

Those wishing to follow the presentation can log on to the following URL:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlzCcj7Wwmc

Foto: Martina Orsini