Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour-Brindisi

After almost 30 hours of sailing, the offshore fleet reached Brindisi: the winners are, once again, Giovanna Valsecchi and Andrea Pendibene onboard Marina Militare. Silver medal for ENIT and bronze for IES Algeco. The activities in Brindisi go on with more Waszp and Wing Foil races and then the village will move to Vieste, sixth act of the 2022 Edition of Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour.

Photo/Video Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour