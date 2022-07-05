Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour – Vieste

After the event of Vieste, where the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour stayed for the last four days, giving emotions to the public and competitive regattas for the protagonists of the three involved categories – Wingfoil, Waszp and Offshore – the situation in the standings is more balanced than ever.

Team IREN and Marina Militare are in fact paired at the top of the overall ranking with a total of 41 points, 9 less than Team Mexedia, which in Vieste was the top performer, scoring the best combination of results in the three classes (third offshore with Cecilia Zorzi and Claudia Rossi and second in Wingfoil and Waszp with Alessio Barbera and Mauro Finazzi). For the record, the stage successes in Vieste went to The Ocean Race (offshore), Marina Militare (Wingfoil) and Sanfer Visconti (Waszp).

While the ten Beneteau Figaro 3 crews left Vieste at 9 this morning and are currently sailing in light breeze conditions the 158 miles that divide them from Ancona, in Marche Region, preparations are underway for the Waszp and Kitefoil races scheduled for tomorrow.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Village and the competitors of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour to Marina Dorica: this is an event that will bring a lot of sport, but also social and sharing moments to the city of Ancona. From our side, we have tried to involve citizens, which we hope will respond in large numbers to this initiative that for the first time involves our city. As Marina Dorica, we hope to become an active part of this beautiful initiative that travels all over Italy over the next few years” declared the President of Marina Dorica, Leonardo Zuccaro.

In the Regatta Village of Ancona the day will start early tomorrow, with the arrival of the children of the local sailing schools, invited to experience for a day the atmosphere of a great sailing event; then, it will be the turn of the most experienced sailors in the Waszp and Kitefoil categories, who will try to bring home decisive points for their teams in view of the last stages of this round Italy sailing tour.

The day will then continue with the award ceremony for the regattas held in Vieste, scheduled at 7.00 pm at the Regatta Village: at the same time, the flag of the Municipality of Genoa and of The Ocean Race will be delivered to the institutions of the city. Later on, an evening open to the citizens with DJ Set and dinner based on Roman specialties at the itinerant My Pasta restaurant, set up inside the village itself.

Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, which began in Genoa last June 15 and is due to end on July 8 in Venice, is organized by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. in collaboration with SSI Events and Marina Militare.

Photo Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour