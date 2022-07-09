1st Water Ski World Championship “Kaiafas Battle 2022” Day 1

Di
Redazione
-

With an impressive start, the 1st Water Ski World Championship “Kaiafas Battle 2022” started today.

55 amateur athletes offered hours of endless action to the enthusiastic crowd, against the backdrop of the natural beauty of Lake Kaiafas in Ilia.

The races will keep going until Sunday, July 10th, with international entries and undiminished interest.

Stay tuned, the action continues…

Text Credits: Hatzis Ski
Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports