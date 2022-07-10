Day 2 – And the action continues at “Kaiafas Battle 2022”

1st Water Ski World Championship “Kaiafas Battle 2022”

A day full of distinguished guests, international athletes, records & varied weather conditions.

It is worth mentioning that despite the challenging weather conditions, the races were crowned with absolute success & records, since the spectators saw the riders break the lake record twice.

One of the greatest female riders in the world, Jaimee Bull said: “It’s a top sporting event, excellent organization, world class attendants, everything is perfect. I think that today participants & spectators are satisfied since it was a day full of high scores. We look forward to tomorrow’s finals with excitement.”

The two time world champion, Will Asher, mentioned: “Day 1, today at Kaiafas Battle, went really well, full of scores & world known participation. We are looking forward to tomorrow’s second day, for the last races. We are expecting a lot of spectators for the final water ski races. And now it’s time to get some rest and tomorrow we will compete again for the success.”

Tomorrow’s finals are expected to be full of excitement, action and medals, therefore making it an unforgettable event.

Text Credits: Hatzis Ski

Photo Credits: ICARUS Sports