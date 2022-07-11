Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour: Grand Finale in Venice

Grand finale in Venice for Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, a regatta organized by Difesa Servizi SPA, SSI Events and Marina Militare that from June 12th took ten teams on a journey through wonderful Italian locations less known by mass tourism. From Genoa to La Maddalena, Formia, Crotone, Brindisi, Vieste, Ancona, up to Venice, the itinerary of Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour has made possible to put the spotlight on territories still little explored and at the same time to highlight innovative sailing disciplines, based on “Foil” technology.

The awards ceremony was held in the wonderful setting of Venice Arsenal, an event very attended by institutions and citizens: among those present, the Minister of Tourism Massimo Garavaglia, the Chief of Marina Militare Enrico Credendino and the President of the City Council of Venice Ermelinda Damiano.

“Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour represents the inseparable connection between the Navy and sailing. In sailing activity past, present and future intersect: seafaring tradition, elite crews and cutting-edge and performing boats. Precisely in Venice we officially closed the 2022 edition of this initiative born in synergy with the Difesa Servizi agency which, in the specificity of the sailing-sporting field, feeds the sensitivity for the importance that the sea has for our Country, contributing also to act as a “maritime” economic driving force in what we are experiencing as “the blue century” and which sees the theme of maritime imposing itself as a key factor on which to focus for a sustainable and inclusive development of our economy and of all sea projects”, declared Admiral Enrico Credendino.

“A second edition that confirms the success of the first. A special thanks to Minister Garavaglia who, with his presence, testifies to the important contribution that the tour has given to the growth and promotion of “Italy” brand in the particular sector of so-called “slow” tourism, in which nautical tourism is located . I thank Admiral Credendino, and the Armed Force, bonded to by us a relationship of affection and sharing of values, for the support and welcome that he has given us in the maritime cities that have hosted the regatta. Great interest was encountered by local administrations, which welcomed the initiative with curiosity and interest. The municipal administrations were available and close, careful to take the opportunity to promote their territory with collateral events. For this I want to thank the Presidents of the Region and all the mayors of the cities who hosted the tour. This meeting between institutions and local administrations, which allows us to enhance the territory through sport, is a beautiful team game called the ‘Country System’. A tour in the name of sustainability, to enhance and raise awareness of the various projects on which Difesa Servizi works in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Enit, Agenzia del Demanio, such as the Progetto Valore Paese Italia, in which ‘Valore Paese Fari’, with its network of lighthouses converted into tourist accommodation present throughout the “boot” – declared the lawyer Fausto Recchia, CEO of Difesa Servizi S.p.A., organizer of the event.

“With this second edition we have optimized and strengthened the relationships with the institutions and with the realities that have supported our activity in various capacities. The results are concrete, of a level and the outcome is there for all to see: Venice for the awards ceremony is the best business card for an event that has grown from all points of view from village to village. I thank our partners, starting with Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and Marina Militare, and all my collaborators, without which today we would not be commenting on what I believe to be a great success. In the future we aim to involve more municipal and regional administrations, with the aim of having teams that are a direct expression of them”, said Riccardo Simoneschi, CEO of SSI Events co – organizer of the event.

The ten teams participating in the event, each made up of a Kite or Wing Foil athlete, one Waszp and two offshore sailors with Beneteau Figaro 3, completed their tour around Italy, determining, event after event, the rankings that on Friday made it possible to crown the winning team of the 2022 edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour.

Team Iren, led by team leader Gianluca Buffo, achieved the best combination of results, climbing to the top step of the podium: “Guys, we won! What an amazing adventure the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour has been. We discovered beautiful places, with incredible people, always in the name of sustainability, one of the objectives pursued by Iren: I am enthusiastic about this victory and grateful to all the athletes of my team who, with the work of everybody and mutual support, managed to bring us to the top step of the podium”, commented Buffo, CEO of Iren. Silver medal in the general standings for Marina Militare team, on the podium with Admiral Domenico Guglielmi as Team Leader; bronze overall for Mexedia, led by CEO Orlando Taddeo.

Adrenalinic races in the Waszp fleet, where the gold medal is won by Team Iren with the athlete Francesco De Felice, who also wins a stay at the Lighthouse of the Formiche in Grosseto. Second place for Team Sanfer Visconti, with the athlete Federico Quaranta, while Oman Sail with Jasper Carlos Urban is third.

Also in the offshore category, where the crews raced aboard the Beneteau Figaro 3 supplied by the organization, the battle was open until the last: Team Mexedia climbed on the podium, with Claudia Rossi and Cecilia Zorzi, in third place, preceded by ENIT with Matteo Sericano and Pietro D’Alì. The victory went to Marina Militare Team, with Andrea Pendibene and Giovanna Valsecchi.

In the Board standings, Team Iren, gold medal, Mexedia, silver, and The Ocean Race, bronze, went on the podium.

The award of the Italian Armed Forces Championship – Amerigo Vespucci Trophy went to the offshore crew of the Navy (Pendibene-Valsecchi), followed on the podium by that of the Air Force (Bannetta-Simeoli).

On Saturday morning, sailors and guests took part in an unforgettable sail parade from the Venice Arsenal to Piazza San Marco on the Beneteau Figaro 3, accompanied for the occasion by the Moro di Venezia and the Lo Spirito di Stella catamaran, aboard the which Minister Garavaglia also climbed, to find out more about the Wheels On Waves project, which aims to make sailing an accessible experience even for people with disabilities.

The curtain has fallen on Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, but the organization of Difesa Servizi and SSI does not stop and is already looking to future appointments.

In fact, the notices of race for the Double Mixed Offshore World Championship and the Nastro Rosa Veloce have been published, events scheduled from now to autumn: action will start again with the Double Mixed Offshore World Championship, which will be based in Slovenia from 19 to 25. September, and then continue with the Nastro Rosa Veloce, the exciting and iconic tour of Italy without stops from Venice to Genoa, which will start from Venice on Saturday 5 November.

As always, 10 Beneteau Figaro 3 will be made available by the organization: registrations are open and will be accepted according to the first come-first served criteria, for which the organization recommends completing registration as soon as possible.

Photo Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour