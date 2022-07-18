Classic kiteboarding destination ready to welcome the best in the world

The best kitefoilers in the world, representing twenty-five countries from five continents are expected to gather in Gizzeria, Italy, for the 2nd Act of the 2022 Kitefoil World Series from the 21st to 24th of July.

The opening Act in Upper Austria last month saw first time winners Julia Damasiewicz from Poland and Martin Dolenc from Croatia keeping their calm and mastering the technique required to perform in super light winds, both winning a KFWS Act for the first time. Damasiewicz went on to win gold in the World Sailing Youth Worlds in The Hague and will be keen to keep her streak of wins, while Dolenc took a break from racing and joined the Youth Worlds as a coach, gathering valuable all-round experience. It will be interesting to see if they will be able to repeat their victory among the crème de la crème of the world’s kitefoilers, including Axel Mazela of France, the KiteFoil World Series 2021 winner and his compatriot Theo De Ramecourt, the reigning Formula Kite World Champion.

Daniela Moroz from the USA will be eager to climb back to the top of the podium. Following 32 consecutive wins in the last 6 years, she finished 2nd twice last month.

Hang Loose beach in Gizzeria has been a regular kitefoiling destination in July for over a decade, offering reliable thermal breeze in the deep blue Mediterranean waters. A winning prize of €15,000 will be awarded between the Men’s and Women’s fleets.

It is no surprise that the event is oversubscribed, urging the organizers to only accept the best kiteboarders in the world and although there is a lot to play for, the main focus is the competition itself, whilst dissecting any recent developments in equipment, since the KiteFoil World Series events are open to any equipment choices, creating a perfect competitive scenario to test the latest gear.

Racing is scheduled to begin at 1100 hours on Thursday 21 July, and the final two days of competition will be live streamed on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July.

Sponsors:

Regione di Calabria

Hang Loose Beach

Hang Loose Cottage

Hang Loose Sport

Hang Loose Restaurant

Hang Lose Event

Text & Photo Credits: KFWS Gizzeria / Martina Orsini – IKA Media