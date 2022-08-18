SailGP announces KPMG as Title Partner of the Australia Sail Grand Prix, Sydney

Sydney, AUSTRALIA – SailGP today announced a new sponsorship with KPMG Australia, which sees the leading professional service firm become the Title Partner of the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix I Sydney, in a multi-season deal. The global racing League will return to the iconic Sydney Harbour on 18 and 19 of February, 2023.

The new partnership has been developed from the successful commercial relationship formed between KPMG and SailGP for the 2021 Australian event, whereby KPMG was the Presenting Partner. The continuation and expansion of the partnership demonstrates the commercial growth of SailGP and further cements the league’s status as a marquee event on the Australian sporting calendar.

KPMG employs almost 10,000 people in Australia, providing professional services to organisations across a wide range of industry, government and civil society sectors. KPMG also shares in SailGP’s purpose-led agenda for a better planet, with the professional service firm’s focus of reducing its impact on the environment to build a more sustainable future.

KPMG National Managing Partner for Client Experience & Brand, Amanda Hicks said: “KPMG’s sponsorship of the world class SailGP event for the second year in a row is about reflecting the importance of taking positive action for climate and protecting the environment. SailGP highlights how we can continue to challenge ourselves in nature, and also harness significant technology solutions for a better sport and a better planet. This is the kind of environmentally friendly sport, experience, and innovation that our firm supports and celebrates towards a climate positive future.”

The KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix I Sydney is the ninth event of SailGP Season 3, with the championship having commenced in Bermuda in May this year. Following Tom Slingsby’s Australian side securing second place at the third event in Plymouth in July, the fleet – comprising the sport’s best athletes – will head to Copenhagen this weekend and then Saint-Tropez, Cádiz-Andalucía, Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, New Zealand and San Francisco.

With SailGP going from strength to strength in Season 3, and returning to Sydney for the fourth time since the league’s inception, Slingsby, CEO and driver of the Australia SailGP Team, welcomes KPMG on board and the continued growth of the league in Australia.

Slingsby said: “It’s pretty incredible to see how fast SailGP has grown into a world renowned sporting event in only three seasons, and with well respected brands like KPMG coming on board as partners for the Australian event, it only cements this fact.

“We are all very excited about returning home again to race on Sydney Harbour and I think it will be our best event yet. With nine F50’s lined up and racing for the first time here in Sydney, it will be a sporting spectacle not to be missed.”

The KPMG partnership was facilitated by IMG, SailGP’s global agency for media rights, sponsorship and host venue rights. IMG is part of Endeavor, a strategic investor in SailGP, and previously negotiated the commercial relationship between SailGP and KPMG for the 2021 Australian event.

Chris Gilbert, Managing Director of IMG Australia and New Zealand, said: “We are delighted to extend the valued partnership with KPMG and showcase their credentials as a leader in sustainability and technology. This partnership highlights the impressive marketing value of the SailGP program and will ultimately help the sport expand its growth profile, alongside its well-defined ESG and technology mission.”

Tickets for fan experiences at the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney on 18-19 February will go on sale in October. For full event details including how to secure your tickets, visit SailGP.com/Sydney

Australian fans can tune in to watch the Australia SailGP team compete at the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix in Copenhagen this weekend, with all racing broadcast live on Fox Sports and available live and for free on Kayo Freebies.

The KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix is proudly supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.