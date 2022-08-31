RANGE ROVER HOUSE SETS SAIL FOR SAINT-TROPEZ AS TITLE PARTNER OF FRANCE SAIL GRAND PRIX

Pop-up brand experience puts guests within touching distance of the world’s most exciting race on water



SAINT-TROPEZ, FRANCE – Range Rover is proud to announce that owners across Europe will be invited to a one-off luxury brand experience – Range Rover House – to celebrate its partnership with the internationally renowned sailing championship SailGP.

The purpose-led, global sailing championship is the world’s most exciting racing on water and will return to the French Riviera for the fifth stop on the SailGP Season 3 race calendar on September 10-11. Range Rover will be title partner for the event – which will become the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix – and also appear as official partner of the France SailGP Team. Following a podium finish in Copenhagen earlier this month, the team will go all out at its home event in France under the stewardship of driver Quentin Delapierre.

Located in the harbour of Saint-Tropez, Range Rover House will be open to owners on an invitation-only basis from Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 September. Range Rover House will feature a unique hospitality offering with curated on water experiences, giving guests the chance to get close to the action as the teams battle for the win.

Supporting the championships’ pledge to lead the development of new sustainable initiatives, guests will have the opportunity to be some of the first behind the wheel of the Range Rover SV extended range plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV).

Providing EV range of up 113km (70 miles)1 the new Electric Hybrid delivers real-world driving range that allows customers to make 75 percent of their journeys with zero emissions2 and advanced CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km1 . Guests will be invited to drive the Range Rover SV on a bespoke track situated alongside the water, with views across the harbour and the SailGP race course.

The high-tech, high-speed action features the sport’s best athletes racing in identical, hydro foiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature and features nine national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic venues across the globe.

Range Rover House will be located close to the action, perched upon the sea wall against the stunning backdrop of the Saint-Tropez Harbour. This fantastic nautical viewpoint will see the F50s racing close to shore along the iconic waterfront in front of the Môle Jean Réveille and the Allied Marines promenade.

Sir Russell Coutts, SailGP CEO, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Range Rover, such a prestigious brand as a SailGP partner; this is a testament of how SailGP continues to go from strength to strength. Both Range Rover and SailGP share a desire to drive positive change, reimagining the benchmark of luxury by leading in quality and sustainability. I can’t think of a better location than Saint-Tropez for Range Rover to showcase this exciting new partnership and we look forward to welcoming all guests to Range Rover House, which will provide amazing views of our stadium racing right on the edge of the race course.”

The Range Rover SailGP offering will include:

-An exclusive retreat for Range Rover owners and guests

-Curated daytime hospitality programme featuring a unique on-water experience, taking guests to the heart of the action

-Dynamic drive experience in Range Rover SV Electric Hybrid

-A Range Rover design experience

Laura Wood, Head of Range Rover Brand & Partnerships said: “It’s fantastic to be back on the water in France with SailGP. Our Range Rover owners and friends travel the world on road and on sea, so this is an incredibly exciting partnership. We have enjoyed a long association with sailing over many years, but we’re particularly excited by SailGP and its commitment to being the first climate positive sports and entertainment property. It is great to be able to invite our Range Rover owners to experience SailGP first hand through Range Rover House.”

Range Rover looks forward to sharing the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez with its guests, fans, and friends on the 10 and 11 of September.