The London SUP Open kicks off on Wednesday 14th September!

With a stacked line up of athletes, an iconic venue and high stakes, this event is not one to be missed.

Whilst USA’s April Zilg and Connor Baxter set a commanding lead in Santa Monica, the race for the 2022 World Title has only just begun and with a packed line-up of paddlers set for London, the battle can only intensify. Spanish powerhouse Esperenza Barreras, Italian sprint-star Claudio Nika and Danish young guns Christian Andersen and Caroline Kuntzel are just a few names among an army of hungry European competitors. Connor Baxter should also keep a close eye on Itzel Delgado who has just come off a huge win at the PanAmerican Games and is hot on Baxter’s heels in the 2022 Racer Standings.

All of this begs the question: Can April Zilg and Connor Baxter hold onto their lead in London?

Photo Credits: APP World Tour / Waterman League