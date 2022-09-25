Rolex TP52 World Championship Scarlino 2017

Nove equipaggi di altissimo livello si affrontano per la quarta e penultima tappa del circuito 52 Super Series, tornando dopo cinque anni alla Marina di Scarlino. I più celebri nomi della vela mondiale nelle acque del golfo per una settimana di pura competizione.

Scarlino-La quarta e penultima prova della 52 SUPER SERIES 2022 si svolgerà dal 26 settembre al 1 ottobre, approdando dopo anni di assenza sulla costa toscana.

L’ambito circuito è stato ospitato dalla Marina di Scarlino nel 2016 e nel 2017; dopo una falsa-partenza nel 2020, anno in cui la tappa è stata annullata causa della pandemia, finalmente torna nelle acque del Golfo di Follonica.

La Royal Cup 52 SUPER SERIES Scarlino prenderà il via con la practice race, lunedì 26 settembre, a due mesi esatti dall’ultimo evento avvenuto nelle acque baleari di Puerto Portals.

Dopo aver vinto a Puerto Portals (Mallorca) a fine luglio, Phoenix (della famiglia Plattner) arriva a Scarlino da leader del circuito, seppur con solo due punti di vantaggio su Quantum Racing di Doug DeVos, vincitore delle prime due tappe di stagione e attuale campione del mondo.

Laureatosi vice campione del mondo in occasione del Rolex TP52 World Championship di Cascais (Portogallo), Platoon di Harm Müller Spreer occupa il terzo posto nella classifica generale provvisoria.

Con un vero e proprio parterre-de-roi, la competizione di preannuncia avvincente, alla presenza dei più celebri velisti del mondo, dagli australiani Tom Slingsby e Will Ryan, ai britannici Nick Asher e Paul Goodison, agli statunitensi Terry Hutchinson e Ed Baird, passando per gli italiani Francesco Bruni, Vasco Vascotto e Michele Ivaldi e il neozelandese Hamish Pepper, solo per citarne alcuni.

L’impegno logistico per ospitare un simile evento non è indifferente, e lo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana conta sul supporto del Comune di Scarlino, e sulla sinergia organizzativa di Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service e Resort Baia Scarlino.

ENGLISH

With 9 attending teams, racing for the 4th event of 52 Super Series, the TP52s are back to Marina di Scarlino after 5 years. Well known sailors from all over the world will take part in a pure-competition week.

Scarlino-The fourth and penultimate event of the 52 SUPER SERIES 2022 will take place from 26 September to 1 October, landing after years of absence on the Tuscan coast.

The coveted circuit was hosted by the Marina di Scarlino in 2016 and 2017; after a false start in 2020, the year in which the event was canceled due to the pandemic, it finally returns to the waters of the Gulf of Follonica.

The Royal Cup 52 SUPER SERIES Scarlino will kick off with the practice race on Monday 26 September, exactly two months after the last event that took place in the Balearic waters of Puerto Portals.

After winning in Puerto Portals (Mallorca) at the end of July, Phoenix (of the Plattner family) arrives in Scarlino as leader of the circuit, albeit with only two points ahead of Quantum Racing by Doug DeVos, winner of the first two regattas of the season and current World Champion.

Platoon of Harm Müller Spreer was named vice world champion at the Rolex TP52 World Championship in Cascais (Portugal) and occupies the third place in the provisional general results.

With a real parterre-de-roi, the competition promises to be exciting, given the presence of the most famous sailors in the world, from Australians Tom Slingsby and Will Ryan, to the British Nick Asher and Paul Goodison, to the Americans Terry Hutchinson and Ed Baird, passing through the Italians Francesco Bruni, Vasco Vascotto and Michele Ivaldi and the New Zealander Hamish Pepper, just to name a few.

A huge logistic effort is put in place through the synergy among Yacht Club Isole di Toscana, The Municipality of Scarlino, Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service and Resort Baia Scarlino.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW THE EVENT

CLICK HERE FOR YCIT RACING CALENDAR

Rolex TP52 World Championship Scarlino 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship Scarlino 2017 Rolex TP52 World Championship Scarlino 2017



