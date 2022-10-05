Five Continents, 45 Countries – The Sardinia Grand Slam Ready for the Worlds’ Challenge

Over 150 athletes involved, 45 Countries and 5 Continents represented and a great dream to chase for everyone: Formula Kite Olympic class world title. The wind blows strongly in Cagliari’s Golfo degli Angeli and the Formula Kite World Championships – highlighting the new “Olympic board” set to make its debut at the Paris Games in 2024 – is day by day closer: the “Gulf of Angels” and the Poetto beach in Cagliari will host the event from October 8th to 16th. The Worlds champions will be crowned on the occasion of the Sardinia Grand Slam, an established sailing event organized by GLEsport, selected to host the kitefoiling IKA World Series queen stage last autumn.

Exactly 156 athletes are admitted (94 men and 62 women), coming from 45 countries, 43 in the Men entry list and 28 in the Women’s one. France takes the lion’s share with 15 participants, 9 women and 6 men.

The reigning champion of the 2021 edition, the French Théo de Ramecourt, will be among the stars of the transalpine expedition, as well as Axel Mazella, another valid candidate for final victory. World Championships’ silver medallist in Oristano, last year, Mazella was already a brilliant protagonist and winner of the Sardinia Grand Slam 2021 in Golfo degli Angeli’s waters. Serious contenders for the top positions are also Cyprus’ Denis Taradin, leader of the KiteFoil World Series, and Slovenian Tony Vodisek. The English team has solid chances too, starting with Connor Bainbridge, who celebrated his birthday last year by leading the Sardinia Grand Slam after day1 and who is currently looking for his best shape.

Bronze medallist eleven months ago and leader of the seasonal ranking, Riccardo Pianosi will attract the support of the Italians, as well as Lorenzo Boschetti. Runner-up in the 2022 ranking, German Florian Gruber is another expected protagonist.

Five-time world champion and several times star of the Sardinia Grand Slam, US’ Daniela Moroz will try to hold her rainbow title from the attacks of British Ellie Aldridge and French Lauriane Nolot, silver and bronze at the 2021 Worlds respectively. All of them will pay attention to Gisela Pulido Borrell, the Spanish leader of the seasonal ranking ahead of Nolot (winner of 2021 Sardinia Grand Slam) and Moroz themselves.

The World Championship is organized by GLEsport with the financial contribution of the Tourism Department of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia and the Municipality of Cagliari. The event will be held under the aegis of World Sailing (the International Sailing Federation) and IKA (the International Kiteboarding Federation), in addition to the FIV – Italian Sailing Federation and the CKWI, the Kiteboarding and Wingsport Italia Class and with the collaboration of the Chia Wind Club.

SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8th

h 11.00 Local press conference

h 12:00-18:00 On-site registration

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9th

h 08:00-18.00 Equipment inspection

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10th

h 08:00-13.00 Equipment inspection

h 14:00 Practice race

h 15:00-18.00 Equipment inspection

h. 08:00-18:00 Profile picture photo shoot (MANDATORY)

h. 18:00 Technical meeting

h. 19.00: Pasta Party Welcome athletes and coaches

TUESDAY-SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11th-15th

h. 10:00 Races

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16th

h. 10:00 Final races

h 17:00 Prize giving and closing ceremony

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17th

Departure, venue closes

Photo Credits: IKA Media/Markus Hadjuk