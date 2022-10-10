Finale in grande per la stagione agonistica dello Yacht Club Isole di Toscana con il TF35 SCARLINO

TF35 Scarlino 2022

la tappa conclusiva del TF35 TROPHY. Allo svizzero Realteam for Léman hope il gradino più alto del podio.

Quattro giornate di vento di leggera e media intensità e clima estivo hanno fatto da teatro all’ultima tappa del circuito TF35 TROPHY, permettendo la disputa di ben 9 regate per la TF35 SCARLINO.

Il Golfo di Follonica ha regalato brezze dai quadranti sud-occidentali tra i 5 e i 14 nodi, fornendo quindi la possibilità ai 6 team in regata di fronteggiarsi in diverse condizioni. Al termine delle 9 prove la vittoria è andata allo svizzero Realteam for Lémah hope, seguito dal connazionale Spindrift e da Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

All’avvio della manifestazione la leadership del circuito (iniziato a maggio e composto di sei tappe, quattro svizzere e due italiane) apparteneva allo svizzero Alinghi Red Bull Racing, incalzato per soli due punti dal connazionale Realteam for Léman hope. Alinghi, con il vantaggio detenuto, si era già assicurato la vittoria, pertanto a poco è valsa la vittoria di tappa del diretto avversario, che non ha potuto che consolidare la seconda posizione. Sul gradino più basso del podio il team di Spindrift.

Si tratta solo di un arrivederci, poichè la spettacolare classe ha annunciato l’intenzione di tornare nuovamente alla Marina di Scarlino nella primavera 2023. Ringraziamenti e soddisfazione, infatti, sono stati espressi da Ernesto Bertarelli in occasione della cerimonia di premiazione, insieme ad un plauso per l’accoglienza del complesso della Marina e alla professionalità di tutti i collaboratori.

Il TF35 permette il decollo con venti anche molto leggeri, garantendo il foiling sia in bolina che nelle andature portanti e adopra un sistema di controllo del volo completamente automatico, utilizzando la più recente tecnologia in tema di foiling, sia al fine di migliorare le prestazioni che per semplificare il foiling ad alta velocità rendendo più facile la gestione.

Ciò si è reso facilmente visibile durante i primi due giorni di regata, dove la brezza è stata molto leggera e le barche hanno potuto comunque volare sull’acqua.

L’evento è stato organizzato dallo Yacht Club Isole di Toscana, e ha potuto contare sul supporto del Comune du Scarlino e sulla sinergia organizzativa di Marina di Scarlino Scarlino Yacht Service e Marina di Scarlino Resort.

CLICCA QUI PER ULTERIORI DETTAGLI E PER I RISULTATI.



Adesso la compagine scarlinese si dedicherà, come di consueto, ad ospitare alcuni allenamenti di classi giovanili per il periodo invernale, già guardando ad una ricchissima stagione 2023.

EN

Grand finale for the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana racing season with TF35 SCARLINO event, the final leg of the TF35 TROPHY. Swiss team Realteam for Léman hope is the winner.

Four days of light and medium intensity wind and summer weather were the scene of the last event of the coveted TF35 TROPHY circuit, allowing the dispute of 9 races for the TF35 SCARLINO.



The Gulf of Follonica has provided breezes from the south-western quadrants between 5 and 14 knots, thus permitting the possibility for the 6 racing teams to face each other in different conditions. At the end of the 9 races the victory went to the Swiss Realteam for Lémah hope, followed by compatriot Spindrift and Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

At the start of the event, the leadership of the circuit (started in May and composed by six regattas, four Swiss and two Italian) belonged to the Swiss Alinghi Red Bull Racing, pressed for only two points by compatriot Realteam for Léman hope. Alinghi, with the advantage held, had already secured the victory, therefore the TF35 SCARLINO event victory of the direct opponent was little worth it, who could only consolidate the second position. On the lowest step of the podium the Spindrift team.

It is only an arrivederci, as the spectacular class has announced its intention to return again to the Marina di Scarlino in spring 2023. Thanks and satisfaction, in fact, have been expressed by Ernesto Bertarelli on the occasion of the award ceremony, together with an applause for the reception of the Marina and the professionalism of all collaborators.

The TF35 can grant an early take-off speed, guarantees foiling upwind and downwind and a fully automatic flight control system, using the latest in foiling technology, both to improve performance and simplify high-speed foiling while making it easier to race.

This was easily visible during racing days 1 and 2, where the breeze was very light, and the boats could anyhow fly on the water.

The event has been organized by the Yacht Club Isole di Toscana, with the support of Comune di Scarlino and the synergic collaboration of Marina di Scarlino, Scarlino Yacht Service and Marina di Scarlino Resort.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS AND RESULTS.



Now the club will focus on hosting some training sessions of the youth dinghy classes for the winter period, already looking ahead to a very rich 2023 season.