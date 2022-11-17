APP World Tour: Gran Canaria Pro-Am

The Gran Canaria Pro-Am will see the world’s best SUP Surfers assemble in Las Palmas after 2 years without competition and there are questions we want answers to. Will the Brazilians still dominate the game? Will Poenaiki Raioha and Izzi Gomez be back to defend their 2019 titles? How will have SUP Surfing progressed over the two year hiatus amongst the top surfers in the world?

Find out on 19th – 27th November @appworldtour and appworldtour.com as the battle for championship glory commences on the stunning island of Gran Canaria.

Photo Credits: APP World Tour / Waterman League