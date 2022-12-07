APP World Tour – Alicante SUP Open

The Jeddah SUP Open has been postponed to first leg of the 2023 season, which means World Champions will be crowned this weekend at Playa del Postiguet.

The Alicante SUP Open is just days away and now the World Title is on the line. Peru’s Itzel Delgado is currently leading in the men’s World Rankings with his 3 best sprints and 3 best distances counting. However, Connor Baxter will complete his scorecard here in Alicante to add his 3rd counting sprint result for the season and improve on his 3rd distance result, while Shuri Araki is on a roll and has it all to play for. It is high stakes for the top 3 racers this weekend. After a season of dominant performances from USA’s April Zilg, she is looking untouchable going into Alicante, but the battle is on for second place between Spain’s Esperanza Barreras and Argentina’s Juliette DuHaime.

The final battle of the 2022 season will go down this weekend in Spain. Who will come out on top? Find out this weekend at @appworldtour and appworldtour.com where we will be streaming live.

Foto: APP World Tour / Waterman League