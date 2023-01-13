NEW YEAR BRINGS NEW PARTNERS FOR FRANCE SAILGP TEAM

ICM.com and ALL – Accor Live Limitless added to French team’s partner roster

SINGAPORE – As the final countdown begins to the first Sail Grand Prix of the year in Singapore, January 14-15, the France SailGP Team – driven by Quentin Delapierre – continues its good run of form with the announcement of the arrival of new partners ICM.com and ALL – Accor Live Limitless.

After a fantastic run of events at the back end of last year, the French team currently sit in third place overall and is looking like a strong contender to make the all-important championship final in San Francisco in May. With confidence already high, the arrival of two new commercial partners – that join the team for the Singapore Sail Grand Prix – will no doubt help motivate the team further.

ICM.com – a global financial services provider – joins the France SailGP Team as a global partner through to 2025.

Launched in the UK in 2009, the ICM.com brand has grown rapidly around the world and has partnered with the international sporting elite, increasing its marketing reach across five continents. Alongside Premier League clubs and a Formula 1 team, ICM.com has chosen the talented France SailGP Team to make its sailing debut through a strategic partnership that will serve the respective commercial activities of both entities.

Shoaib Abedi, Founder, and CEO of ICM.com said: “We are excited to start the new year, 2023, with our partnership into the world of sailing through SailGP. We are particularly thrilled to be supporting the French team, one of the strongest teams on record and we are happy to see ICM.com among top brands in the world that are aligned with this thrilling sport. SailGP has a lot of exciting angles which we can’t wait to share along the way.”

ALL – Accor Live Limitless – the French hotel group’s lifestyle loyalty program – is also expanding the family of partners of the France SailGP Team in Singapore.

The exceptional show offered by the SailGP events and high-speed races will allow the members of the ALL program – present in South-East Asia this weekend – to receive unique and adrenaline-filled experiences at the first-ever Singapore Sail Grand Prix.

The weekend will see select members of the ALL.com loyalty program get the opportunity to experience some unique SailGP moments, in the heart of the action both on and off the water.

Stuart Wareman, Global SVP Experiences, Events & Sponsorships for Accor said: “We strive to offer our loyalty program members a wide range of experiences that allow them to emotionally connect with ALL in their everyday lives. This fantastic collaboration with SailGP also provides great international exposure for ALL as we continue to expand the reach of our loyalty programme and enrich it.”

This partnership is also a natural extension of the long-standing relationship between Energy Observer and France SailGP Team, with Accor being a partner of Energy Observer – the world’s first autonomous zero-emission hydrogen powered vessel.

Bruno Dubois, CEO and Team Manager of the France SailGP Team said: “SailGP is the cream of international sailing. It is our duty to associate ourselves with organizations that are in line with our team in terms of excellence and values. We are particularly pleased to have ICM.com and ALL.com on board. I look forward to seeing how we can perform together over the coming months.”