2023 Registration is Open. For the 7th Annual Camden Classics Cup

Camden, Maine— Registration is now open for the 7th Annual Camden Classics Cup presented by Lyman-Morse. Coming off a successful year that saw 92 boats on the starting line, the event is poised to once again bring some of the world’s most stunning yachts to this renowned stretch of the Maine coast for a weekend of true Corinthian racing.

“We’re looking forward to another fantastic event—the caliber of racing and the pedigree of the boats on the starting line is unmatched on the New England racing circuit,” says Holly Paterson, Camden Classics Cup event director. “This regatta is a celebration of vintage and classic yachts and the community that surrounds them. I am continuously impressed by the passion of these sailors and the pride they take in their stewardship of these boats.”

The event will adhere to the standard of excellence that participants have come to expect, and feature plenty of action on and off the water. “We’re looking forward to the return of the Youth Regatta, which saw 60 junior sailors from more than 8 clubs racing Optis and 420s last year, and of course, the always-popular Parade of Sail.” Paterson said. “Additionally, this year we’re excited to welcome Peter Gerard as our new Principal Race Officer (PRO). Peter is an invaluable addition to our on-the-water regatta team.” Gerard is a US Sailing certified National Judge and Regional Race Officer, an accomplished sailor, and active PRO.

Once again, the event will feature boats sailing under several different ratings, including the Classic Rating Formula (CRF), the performance handicap rating fleet (PHRF), and the Day Racer Divisions (which will race under a variety of handicaps), with more to be announced as the scratch sheet grows. One important note, classes for the Classic yachts will also classify them for the COYA series.

Last year’s event was timed with the opening of Lyman-Morse’s new 40,000 square-foot waterfront facility. The 2023 event will return to this stellar yard that lines the historic working Camden waterfront and includes the Salt Wharf Restaurant, Barron’s Distillery, retail space, as well as guest accommodations at Lyman-Morse Crew Quarters overlooking the harbor.

In addition to providing great sailing across a variety of designs and decades, as well as the chance to visit Camden, Paterson noted that the regatta is also giving back to the local communities. “A portion of all entrance fees go to LifeFlight of Maine (lifeflightmaine.org), Maine’s only statewide critical-care medical service,” she said.

For registration and event information, please visit www.camdenclassicscup.com