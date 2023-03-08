SailGP returns to the iconic Gulf of Saint-Tropez for France Sail Grand Prix

Season 4 edition of glamorous event to take place September 9-10, 2023

Exclusive SailGP X Nikki Beach Premium Lounge launched



SAINT-TROPEZ – The most exciting racing on-water will return to one of its truly iconic destinations for the France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez on September 9-10. For the third consecutive year, the spectacular Gulf of Saint-Tropez will host extraordinary F50 catamarans flying at speeds close to 100km/h. A truly unique spectacle not to be missed, fans can be sure to catch all the action by booking a place at the event today, including an event first – the exclusive SailGP X Nikki Beach premium lounge.

As SailGP’s third season builds to its Grand Final in San Francisco on May 6-7, Season 4 is already looming large on the horizon. After the season-opening Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix I Chicago at Navy Pier on June 16-17, the town of Saint-Tropez will host the first event of the European leg of the Season 4 calendar – the France Sail Grand Prix – with the support of the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez. This will form part of an impressive global calendar of events encompassing multiple continents.

Sylvie Siri, Mayor of Saint-Tropez, said: “SailGP is certainly one of the most spectacular racing competitions in the world. We are very happy to welcome, for the third consecutive year, the international championship here in Saint-Tropez, where some of the most prestigious regattas and events in the world of sailing and yachting have been held for several decades. With SailGP there is high speed and high technology as well as the opportunity to train young people through Inspire Careers. So I openly invite all lovers of sailing, speed and nautical spectacle to join us in September in Saint-Tropez to support the Blues and their flying catamaran!”

After two successful editions, fans are expected to flock in even greater numbers to the picturesque village on the French Riviera famous for its glitz and glamor. France driver Quentin Delapierre – one of the breakout success stories of SailGP Season 3 – set the all-time speed record for the league at the 2022 France Sail Grand Prix, so fans can expect some of the fastest racing of the season.

Delapierre said: “I’ll never forget that memorable day where we pushed the limits with three amazing races while going nearly 100 km/h with eight boats around us going just as fast. It was racing on the edge, the boat was shaking but it was so exciting! We felt that the crowd enjoyed the show and they were so close to the action. This time, we hope to give the French fans a great final. It’s great to see that more and more fans are following us and encouraging us.”

Be it by land or by sea, there are a multitude of ways to enjoy all the action. From the newly announced Seawall Grandstand – offering spectacular views of all the racing – to the exclusive SailGP X Nikki Beach premium lounge – a Saint-Tropez first which provides a lively beach club atmosphere and stunning view from the top terrace of the seawall to witness the spectacular racing.

As always SailGP fans can enjoy Tech Base Tours and go behind the scenes of the global league’s team operations, or enjoy the action on the water as part of the Adrenaline Yacht program – managed by BWA Yachting – or the Bring Your Own Boat ticket.

The legendary Tropezian nightclub Le Byblos will once again host guests of SailGP’s partners at the SailGP Adrenaline Lounge as well as the VIP hospitality experience, the Adrenaline Night, open for booking for the first time.

Tickets are officially now on sale. For more details on all of these ticketing categories and how to book visit SailGP.com/SaintTropez.

The full SailGP Season 4 Schedule will be announced at the end of March.