28 APRILE 2023 II^ GIORNATA del ciclo di incontri su “Architettura militare e Patrimonio industriale marittimo militare. Dalla conoscenza alla valorizzazione”

Brindisi-Seconda giornata di studi del 28 aprile p.v. con titolo: L’architettura militare in età rinascimentale: castelli, borghi, città fortificate e torri costiere dalla conoscenza alla valorizzazione, nell’ambito del ciclo di incontri sul tema “ Architettura militare e il Patrimonio industriale marittimo militare. Dalla conoscenza alla valorizzazione”

La partecipazione all’evento è gratuita e dà diritto al riconoscimento di n. 3 CFP

*Ai fini organizzativi si richiede l’adesione al seguente link:

Partecipa al convegno

