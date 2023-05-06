Porto Degli Argonauti is ready to welcome boats and pilots of the UIM XCAT World Championship 2023

The beautiful location of Porto Degli Argonauti, a beautiful pearl on the shores of the Ionian Sea, has come alive with Free Practice ahead of the UIM XCAT World Championship Basilicata GP.

On Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th of May the two Races will take place that will award important points for the World Championship ranking.

Basilicata, after a very appreciative press conference taken place on Wednesday, is preparing to experience what will be an amazing international event coming to the region for the very first time. The world’s fastest catamarans, capable of reaching 200 kilometers per hour, will compete for points that will be decisive for the overall rankings, which after the first two Races, have been balanced.

The rankings, after the placings obtained in the two Races of the Fiumicino leg, sees Team GB in the lead, ahead of the Swedes of Swecat and the Neapolitan team HPI.

Some of the most competitive teams are searching for a lifeline in the Basilicata GP: first, the Emirati team of Fazza, although victorious in Race 2 in Fiumicino, but penalized due to the accident that prevented them from getting on the podium in Race 1. The same goes for the Italian/Australian 222 Offshore crew of Giovanni Carpitella and Darren Nicholson, reigning champions who experienced a particularly unlucky weekend. Strongly motivated Alfredo Amato and Luca Betti, the Consulbrokers drivers, who scored a brilliant third place in Race 1 in Fiumicino but were then stopped by a trivial technical accident in Race 2, when they were full steam ahead for the podium.

Although a thrilling show is certain, predictions are not, for the first Pole Position session, beginning tomorrow at 12:00 CEST.

Support has been given to the event by the Region of Basilicata, so as to further enhance the event.

Text Credits: UIM XCAT World Championship

Photo Credits: UIM XCAT World Championship

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports