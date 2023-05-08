UIM XCAT World Championship 2023: Fazza dominates the second race in Porto Degli Argonauti

Second place for HPI Racing and third for Q8 Oils

The second day of racing at the Porto degli Argonauti for the UIM XCAT World Championship and the Basilicata GP, organized by OPTA, with the support of the Region of Basilicata, ended triumphantly in front of large audience.

The day began with the Pole Position session which saw Fazza take pole, ahead of 222 Offshore, HPI Racing, Consulbrokes, Q8 Oils and Team GB.

Now on to Race 2 – the Emirati team Fazza once again were the first to cross the finish line, impregnable from the very start, although chased ferociously by the increasingly confident Italian crew of HPI Racing Team (Rosario & Giuseppe Schiano Di Cola), who took a valiant second place. The fight for third place as an equally exciting one – the Kuwaiti team Q8 Oils (Abdullateif Al Omani & Bader Al Dousari) and Italian Consulbrokers (Alfredo Amato & Luca Betti) had a thrilling duel, rousing the crowd. Yet another unlucky day for both 222 Offshore and Team GB, who have struggled with technical issues.

Today’s results reshaped the overall standings, which now sees Fazza leading with 105 points, ahead of HPI Racing, chasing at 104.

“We are very satisfied with these two days of racing,” said Alfredo Amato. “I must thank Porto degli Argonauti for its hospitality and for the warmth with which it welcomed all of the competitors of the UIM XCAT World Championship. Special thanks go to the Region of Basilicata and President Vito Bardi, who was also present at the awards ceremony, and made it possible to organize this leg of the Championship. We have already spoken about the possibility of returning soon to these waters and this region where we really found the combination to make an event of the highest sporting level.”

Full results can be found in x-cat.racing.



Text Credits: UIM XCAT World Championship

Photo Credits: UIM XCAT World Championship

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports