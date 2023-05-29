The Dragon World Championship will start in Bodrum after the end of the Elections

BODRUM– The much-anticipated Dragon World Championship, sponsored by the Arar Petroleum Co., is set to begin tomorrow in the beautiful coastal city of Bodrum, Turkey. After a temporary hiatus due to the National Elections held today, sailing enthusiasts and participants from around the world are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the highly competitive event.

Renowned as a prestigious sailing competition, the Dragon World Championship attracts skilled sailors and sailing enthusiasts who gather to witness the awe-inspiring display of skill, precision, and teamwork on the water. Bodrum, with its breathtaking scenery and ideal sailing conditions, serves as the perfect backdrop for this exhilarating championship.

Over the coming days, sailing teams will navigate the turquoise waters of Bodrum, utilising their skills and strategies for victory. With a fleet of magnificent Dragon class boats, renowned for their grace and speed, the competition promises thrilling encounters and fierce rivalries.

Text Credits: Dragon World Championship Turkey

Photo Credits: Dragon World Championship Turkey

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports