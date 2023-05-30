The first race day of the 2023 Dragon World Championship was absolutely perfect

BODRUM– Two clear starts under a black flag, 24 teams racing in the most amazing conditions. Blue sky, 12 knots of wind in crystal clear water. Grant Gordon helming GBR 820 leads after recording a 2nd and 4th place.

Close behind is POR 90 Michael Zankel and in 3rd position is the late Queen of England’s “Bluebottle” GBR 192 helmed by Graham Bailey.

It was the most beautiful day for all 24 teams. Bodrum truly delivered…

Text Credits: Dragon World Championship Turkey

Photo Credits: Dragon World Championship Turkey

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports