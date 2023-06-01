Dragon World Championship: Third day of racing

BODRUM– Day 3 at the World Championships in Bodrum produced some exciting racing. After starting on time at 12.35, Race 4 had to be abandoned shortly after teams had rounded the first mark, due to the wind moving 55 degrees to the right.

However, Race 4 was soon re-started and a clear line set the fleet free.

Although the winds were light (between 6 to 7kts), it was a fair Championship Race, eventually won by DEN 138.

Race 5 started around 4pm in similar conditions and this time it was the King of England’s “Bluebottle” who gained the lead after 2 upwinds.

In the end, SUI 318 “1 Quick 1” just edged out Bluebottle to take the win, with Bluebottle 2nd and Herbie (BEL 82) 3rd…

This was a day of light wind sailing but very rewarding for the successful teams… 5 races are now completed so the Championship is valid.

Text Credits: Dragon World Championship Turkey

Photo Credits: Dragon World Championship Turkey

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports