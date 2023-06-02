Dragon World Championship: Fourth day of racing

Bodrum – Day 4 of the Dragon World Championship began optimistically with a good breeze from 145 degrees. The fleet behaved well on start line, with just 3 boats recalled. However, a 30-degree shift to the right resulted in an abandonment and the Race Committee soon adjusted the course and the start line and successfully got the fleet away around 1pm.

It turned into a real dog fight between the two teams leading the field overall. This time it was Grant Gordon helming GBR 820 “Louise” who prevailed over Wolf Waschkuhn in SUI 318 “1 Quick 1”.

Although Wolf lost today’s battle, he is still ahead overall by 3 points with discard as 6 races are now completed. The “Royal” Bluebottle made a fantastic recovery to cross the line in a dying breeze in 5th position, maintaining their 3rd place overall.

Another fine day for Graham Bailey on the helm.

Tomorrow’s final day will be epic.

Text Credits: Dragon World Championship Turkey

Photo Credits: Dragon World Championship Turkey

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports