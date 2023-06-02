Excitement Building for Return of Maine’s Premier Regatta

Camden, Maine — Registration is open, and the scratch sheet is filling up for the 2023 Camden Classics Cup presented by Lyman-Morse. Excitement around the event is growing fast, with a full schedule of events, Lyman-Morse’s new shoreside facilities to greet regatta participants, and, most importantly, some of the world’s most beautiful classic sailing yachts returning to the starting line, including Brooklin 76 Zemphira (ex-Goshawk), the New York 40 Marilee, and the 12-Metre Gleam, just to name a few of the 60+ boats representing 10 classes currently slated to be on the starting line.

The event kicks off Thursday, July 27th, with a dockside Owners & Captains Reception that will feature caviar and champagne provided by Browne Trading Company, followed by an open house aboard American Promise, the storied Ted Hood-designed 60 footer sailed by Dodge Morgan in his 1985-1986 record-breaking non-stop solo circumnavigation that now acts as a research vessel for the Rozalia Project, and Wizard, a Fishers Island 31 built in 1930 by the Herreshoff Manufacturing Company currently under the stewardship of the Maine Maritime Academy. The onboard open house and other events are made possible through the support of our Admiral Sponsor, Stephens Waring Design, and our Commodore Sponsor, USI Insurance Services.

On Friday, July 28th, the day gets underway with a skipper’s meeting at 0900 in the new Lyman-Morse Rigging Shop. Friday will see plenty of action on the water, with the first gun for the boats promptly at 1200, thanks to our official timekeeper, Locman Italy. On the water, we’re excited to announce that Peter Gerard, an accomplished sailor and US Sailing Certified National Judge and Regional Race Officer, has joined our regatta team as this year’s Principal Race Officer (PRO).

After the racing concludes, guests can swap stories and catch up at the Post Race Cocktail Party held along the wharf with food provided by Salt Wharf Restaurant and Barren’s Distillery, both conveniently located at Lyman-Morse’s new Camden facilities.

Friday also features the popular Youth Regatta, sponsored by Bank of America. The 2022 Youth Regatta drew 65 sailors from 8 clubs racing 420s in spinnaker & non-spinnaker fleets, in addition to Optis. Pre-race coaching will be provided for all participants, along with a post-race debrief. An awards party and trophy presentation, sponsored by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors, will follow the event. We’re looking forward to seeing this next generation of sailors competing!

The gem of the weekend might just be Saturday morning’s Parade of Sail, sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, that gets underway at 1000. This is always a highlight of the event, with the town of Camden lining the harbor to wish the fleet luck during another day on the course. The first gun on the course for Saturday will be at 1200.

Saturday will also feature community events in the regatta village a classic car show at the Lyman-Morse facilities put on by the Mid-Maine Sports Car Club, a pop-up from The Landing School, and an Ocean Education Workshop put on by Saltwater Classroom. The regatta village also features a Camden Classics Store and other vendors.

After the racing wraps up, participants and guests will celebrate a weekend of competition at the Post Race Party and Awards Presentation under the big tent at Lyman-Morse’s shoreside facilities. Guests can enjoy libations from beverage sponsors Goslings Rum, Barrens Distillery, Stella Artois, Shipyard Brewing, Sea Dog Brewing, and Whispering Angel. Entertainment will be provided by Larry Williams and his eight-piece band.

In addition to promising a great weekend of sailing and shoreside events, as well as the chance to visit Camden, the regatta is also giving back to the local communities, with a portion of all entrance fees going to LifeFlight of Maine (lifeflightmaine.org), Maine’s only statewide critical-care medical service. To date, the event has raised over $75,000 for this essential service.

For registration, event information, and a full list of sponsors, please visit camdenclassicscup.com or email info@camdenclassicscup.com.

For more images and press information, click here to visit the regatta’s press room.

About the Camden Classics Cup

Presented by Lyman-Morse and with support from the CYOA & CAYSP, the Camden Classics Cup is a celebration of both classic yacht racing and boatbuilding. This seventh annual two-day regatta in Camden, Maine opens the classic yacht racing season in the region. The 2022 event hosted 92 registered boats across 10 classes and included a one-day youth regatta. A portion of all entry fees benefit LifeFlight of Maine.

About Lyman-Morse

Since the company’s founding in 1978, Lyman-Morse has grown to include several interrelated lines of business including boatbuilding, marine service, marina operations, yacht brokerage, and fabrication. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction in everything we do, we build the world’s finest yachts, from high-tech carbon-fiber ocean racers to cold-molded wooden Spirit of Tradition sloops and luxurious motor yachts, as we have done for more than four decades. Our crew of highly trained boat builders draws on Maine’s 200-year tradition of shipbuilding but does so with an eye on the future as much as the past. Lyman-Morse’s unique fusion of design, technology, and craftsmanship has made our company into an industry leader, sought after by discerning designers, owners, and yacht captains.