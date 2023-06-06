Apex Group and SailGP partner to accelerate gender equity and sustainability in sport

Powerful partnership will support shared purpose initiatives



LONDON – Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or “The Group”), a global financial services provider, today announces a new three-year sponsorship deal with SailGP, the leading sustainable and purpose-driven global sports league.

Apex Group becomes the Exclusive Financial Solutions Partner of SailGP, forming a powerful cross-industry partnership where people and planet matter. With their united commitment to having a positive impact, and focus on women’s empowerment on a global scale, SailGP and Apex Group are working together to bring Apex Group’s change-making Women’s Accelerator program into the world of sports.

The Women’s Accelerator program is designed to drive equity for female progression in male dominated environments, and with Apex Group’s support, will enable SailGP to further empower its employees and female athletes in the same way Apex Group is doing in financial services.

The initiative has proven to break down gender-related barriers in traditionally male dominated industries, with over 50% of Apex Group financial services participants securing promotions, progression or new roles in its inaugural 2022 program. Apex Group will tailor the Accelerator program for rollout across SailGP, to promote gender equity within the business and broader sailing industry. Ultimately the partnership will support SailGP’s ambition of creating an inclusive sporting championship with gender equity at its heart.

The shared ethos of innovation, purpose, sustainability and impact mean that joining forces will also create opportunities to drive and influence global sustainability and environmental initiatives, including supporting SailGP’s ground-breaking Impact League – sport’s first podium for the planet.

Peter Hughes, Founder & CEO of Apex Group said: “I’m really excited about our partnership with SailGP, a partner that is truly aligned with our own commitments to innovation, sustainability and women’s empowerment. We couldn’t have found better parity of purpose than in our partnership with SailGP. We have been disrupting our industry with a new era of service through driving positive change initiatives – similarly SailGP is at the forefront of innovating for one of the most sustainable sports in the world and that’s a key reason for our collaboration. With our shared ethos of tech and data-enabled innovation, purpose and sustainability, we look forward to this unique opportunity to engage and inspire, encouraging action to create a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Fiona Morgan, Chief Purpose Officer, SailGP said: “We are passionate about ensuring that any partnership we enter into aligns with our own ethos and commitment to changing the future of the sport. We have a unique opportunity to harness the power of sport and financial services to form a united, cross-industry alliance that can have a tangible impact on the world around us. This partnership is built on a mutual commitment to facilitating sustainable growth as well as advocating for our Impact League and Women’s Pathway which are going from strength to strength.”

Apex Group is one of the world’s fastest growing financial services providers with over 12,000 employees and servicing $3 trillion in assets and is committed to technology-led innovation and disruption to drive positive change for people and the planet.

Powered by nature, SailGP is built around a vision to deliver positive social and environmental impacts by creating a better sport, and a better planet and using the power of sport for good. SailGP is not only the world’s most exciting racing on-water but is committed to achieving a 55% reduction in its operational carbon footprint by 2025 and is seeking to accelerate gender equity in sailing.

Apex Group’s branding will be visible across all SailGP’s race events at iconic global locations and will feature for the first time at the ROLEX United States Sail Grand Prix when SailGP returns to the iconic Lake Michigan for the opening event of Season 4 on June 16-17 2023.