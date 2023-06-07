54th WORLD MILITARY SAILING CHAMPIONSHIP STARTS IN PIRAEUS, GREECE

The 54th CISM World Military Sailing Championship, which will bring together top athletes, will take place from Saturday, June 10th, 2023, through Wednesday, June 14th, 2023.

The event participants among others, are Olympic sailing champions, such as the Greek female Major Emilia Tsoulfa, Olympic Gold Medalist in Athens, the Polish sailor Jolanta Ogar, Olympic Silver Medalist in Tokyo and the French sailor Quentin Delapierre.

The start of the first sailing race will take place on Saturday June 10th, 2023 at the Yacht Club of Greece. The competition level of the crews that have already registered is very high, seeing as all athletes have a lot of experience from the special sailing conditions of “Falirikos Ormos” – Faliron Bay. The participating countries apart from the Greek team are the following: Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Spain, France, Italy, Poland and Ukraine.

The Chief of the Greek delegation to the CISM, Captain Spyridon Andriopoulos HN, said:

“After 61 years the Hellenic Armed Forces are organizing the 54th CISM World Military Sailing Championship in Piraeus. It is a great honor as the Chief of the Greek delegation to the International Council of Military Sports (CISM) to welcome the Sailing teams of the Armed Forces of the countries Brazil, Canada, Denmark Spain, France, Italy, Poland and Ukraine to our country, which together with the Greek Team, will participate in the 54th CISM World Military Sailing Championship which will be held from 10th to 14th June 2023 at the Yacht Club of Greece (NOE) in Piraeus. It is a significant challenge for us to organize this World Military Championship in Piraeus with its great maritime history and tradition. The Naval tradition of our country, is a guarantee and at the same time a big challenge for the success of the organization of the Championship. The Greek Delegation to CISM warmly thanks the Region of Attica and the Yacht Club of Greece for the co-organization of this Championship as well as the General Sports of Sports and the Municipality of Piraeus for their auspices and we kindly invite the citizens of the Municipality of Piraeus to follow the races and the athletes’ efforts.”

For more information on the 54th World military Sailing Championship, visit https://54cism-wmsc-greece.org/

Text Credits: 54th CISM World Military Sailing Championship Greece

Photo Credits: Nikos Alevromytis