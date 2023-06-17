Giornata di qualificazioni per il MotoSurf World Championship (MSWC) nel Porto Turistico di Rodi Garganico

Di
Redazione
-
MotoSurf World Championship

Sessione di qualificazione Stock Class
Damian Kadlec | CZE
Kim Mindseong | KOR
Matěj Surkoš | CZE

STOCK R
Oliver Navara | CZE
Renzo de Craene | BEL
Adam Ficek | CZE

Sessione di qualificazione
Alex Lukscheider | CZE
Marek Škamla | SVK
Dominik Kadlec | CZE

WOMEN QUALYFING
Aneta Stloukalová | CZE
Eliška Matoušková | CZE
Mariana Navarová | CZE

Foto: MotoSurf World Championship

