Ensis ENGADINWING by Dakine – Freestyle / Best of Three

Ensis ENGADINWING by Dakine

13 – 18 June 2023

Silvaplana – St.Moritz – Engadin – Graubünden – Switzerland

This year, the top international event is all about the BEST of 3 contest, which is unique in the world. For the first time in the history of water sports, three foil sports will be compared in one competition. Kite Foil, Windsurf Foil and Wing Foil are all at the starting line in the Freestyle discipline on Lake Silvaplana in the Engadin.

The Engadinwing has developed from the Engadinwind windsurfing event, which has been taking place for over 20 years, and takes place in June. At the end of August, the traditional Engadinwind event will take place with the Junior World Championships in the Olympic IQ Foil Windsurf class. With the staging in June, the Engadin region is fully committed to the trend sport wingfoil with a new event.

This year it’s FOIL MANIA on Lake Silvaplana and Lake St. Moritz in the Engadin. The Engadinwing has developed into the world’s most important and largest foil event. World Champions and European Champions from three continents will show wing foiling at the highest level on Lake Silvaplana and Lake St. Moritz.

One of the absolute favorites in the freestyle discipline is the Swiss Balz Müller from Biel. He is one of the pioneers in this new sport and is constantly developing new freestyle maneuvers. Also a contender for the title is the Swiss freeride world champion Maxime Chabloz, who competes in the BEST of 3 in the kite discipline.

At the BEST of 3, a kiter, a wingfoiler and a windsurf foiler ride in the same heat and compete in a direct comparison.

The worldwide unique event was won by the Swiss Balz Müller on the Windsurf Foil. Two athletes took second place. Peer Schnyder and the Italian Gulio Gasparini share the silver medal with equal points. Third place is taken by world champion Maxime Chabloz.

Text Credits: Ensis ENGADINWING by Dakine

Photo Credits: Ensis ENGADINWING by Dakine / Sailing Energy

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports