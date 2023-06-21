Regione Puglia GP of Italy – drama at magnificent venue brings some premiere victories

Regione Puglia GP of Italy hosted the UIM MotoSurf World Championship for the second time in magnificent landscape of Rodi Garganico at beautiful Porto Turistico di Rodi Garganico harbour. Over ninety racers from fifteen different countries fought for the Italian trophy.

The Premiere Class of the Championship – the Open Class – saw a premiere victory of Alex Lukscheider. The Apex Pilots’ rider controlled the qualifying, proved his speed in the heats and clear ride completed the winning journey. Marek Skamla from Slovakia was in a close chase of the victory but eventually, the likeable Slovakian made it to 2nd. Super crowded harbour of Rodi Garganico witnessed super intense battle for third between Jakub Kornfeil and Lukas Záhorský. Jakub found better pace in the final and filled the last podium step.

Alex Lukscheider shared his thoughts after the finals: “I’m speechless, coming from Rookies to Open has been a huge step for me. After a very promising GP of Germany and 2nd place out there, It feels amazing to score my premiere victory here in Italy. I have to continue working in this way and try to repeat it in Sweden.”

In the women Class, all eyes were on Eliska Matoušková and Aneta Stloukalová – the Czech duo set the pace for the whole weekend. In a close battle, Eliska crossed the finished line in 1st and extended championship lead over Samohyl Motor’s Aneta Stloukalova. Battle for 3rd was open until the very moment where Eunjin Lee from South Korea managed to claim her premiere World Championship finish.

Eliska Matoušková added: “Aneta is not an easy rider to race against. I am super happy to have another victory under my belt and extending the lead in the championship. I think we are coming to the point where I should start thinking about the championship strategy.”

Eunjin Lee scored her premiere podium and added: “This moment is a dream coming true for me. The wait is finally over and I’m another Korea who made it to the podium but the very first female rider at the same time. I’m so proud of the Korean Team that has shown really strong performances in last two years. I hope I’ll be able to repeat it in the next GP in Sweden.“

In the Stock Class, the racing action held breath of everyone until the checked flag. Czech racer Jakub Schejbal led the race from Matej Surkos, Damian Kadlec, and Jan Travnicek and Antony Squire who showed a great chasing run from 7th on the grid. Leading the race until the last lap and penultimate buoy, Jakub Schejbal experienced a crash and dropped down to 4th which opened doors for Matej Surkos’ maiden victory. Damian Kadlec finished 2nd and Antony Squire scored the first MotoSurf World Championship podium for the USA after respectable performance in the finals.

Matej Surkos wasn’t hiding any emotions and said: “Wow, this is a strong moment for me. It’s my birthday today and winning on this day is very special. We had a great battle with Jakub Schejbal who crashed in the very last stage of the race. I’m sorry for him.”

Stock R – Rookies – saw big challenge between the championship leader Oliver Navara and Belgian rider Renzo de Craene. Both riders went to the finals equalled on points and so the final was the decider. Eventually, it worked out better for Renzo de Craene who scored the premiere victory. Oliver Navara took 2nd and Adam Hedberg from Sweden scored his premiere podium in the Championship.

The weekend welcomed also Electric Challenge class – boards powered with electric engines. This class was dominated by Belgium seeing Alain Coppens taking the victory from Czech Michal Skoček and French racer Julien Raynaud.

In the Juniors class, the race was dominated by Team Kuwait’s Ramadhan Fares and Hamad Alhaddad that finished first and second respectively. The last podium step was taken by Czech rider Sebastian Kostelecky.

In the Junior girls – the flag of Slovakia waved high after Zara Kubincova’s victory and Emma Strculova’s 2nd place. Czech talent Kristyna Hrbkova completed the formation of the three fastest girls.

The MotoSurf World Championship season continues in Bastad, Sweden, on 11th – 13th August.

