GC32 Lagos Cup 2023 – Race Day 1

The opening day of the 2023 GC32 Lagos Cup saw the fleet of hydro-foiling catamarans race just off of Portugal’s Meia Praia beach. Five races were played out in conditions of up to 20 knots with the Danish Team Rockwool Racing – led by Nicolai Sehested – taking all five race wins on day one.

Simon Delzoppo’s film AUS Racing finished the day in second position, taking three second-place finishes and two thirds, while Christian Zuerrer’s Black Star Sailing Team finished the day in third position followed by Piotr Harasimowicz’s HRM Racing Team.

Text Credits: GC32 Racing Tour

Photo Credits: GC32 Racing Tour / Tó Mané

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports