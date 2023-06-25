GC32 Lagos Cup 2023 – Race Day 3

The penultimate day of the 2023 GC32 Lagos Cup saw light-wind racing take place just off of Portugal’s Meia Praia beach. Five races were sailed with the Danish Team Rockwool Racing – led by Nicolai Sehested – securing three race wins out of five, with Christian Zuerrer’s Black Star Racing Team taking the other two.

Stuart Childerley, GC32 Racing Tour PRO, spoke of yesterday’s racing, “Today was a good day. Everything fell into place for us, the race team did a really nice job adjusting the course, adjusting to the conditions and the wind strength, so it was a really good day. We’ve had big lumpy seas, light shifty winds – you get a bit of everything here.”

Today’s final day of the 2023 GC32 Lagos Cup kicks off from midday.

Text Credits: GC32 Racing Tour

Photo Credits: GC32 Racing Tour / Tó Mané

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports