44Cup Marstrand

44Cup set up in Sweden for second stop on 2023 tour

The 44Cup is ready for what promises to be another classic round of hotly-contested, one-design racing, in the beautiful surrounds of the Swedish resort of Marstrand.

With a fine weather forecast and good wind conditions predicted for the four days of racing that starts on 28th June, the eight crews are looking forward to renewing rivalries after the opening regattas of the 2023 season in Oman back in February.

The top boat after the first event of the season is Igor Lah’s Team CEEREF powered by powered by Hrastnik 1860, after an impressive performance on the final day in Oman saw the Slovenian team bridge the seven-point gap to Nico Poons’ Charisma and take the victory. Still, British tactician Ado Stead knows they will have to be on their game to stay ahead: “We are blessed by having the golden wheels at the moment by being just in front, but it’s a cut-throat class and there are no free rides out there.”

Defending tour champions Charisma are in second place, with French team Aleph Racing and Gibraltain team Peninsula Racing in third and fourth, respectively.

Team Nika performed well in Oman, claiming six podium spots over 12 races; however, a mast break at the end of the day put a costly 10th on their scoreboard and dropped them to fifth in the ranking.

Swedish home team Artemis Racing, are in sixth with Team Aqua in seventh and the newest team to join the fleet Black Star Sailing in eighth.

The 44Cup is hosted by the excellent team from Marstrands Segelsällskap, and each of the RC44 teams will have one of the youth sailors from the local club as part of their shore crew for the week to allow them to learn how a professional team runs.

Text Credits & Photo Credits: 44Cup