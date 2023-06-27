OPENING OF MARINA MILITARE NASTRO ROSA TOUR 3rd EDITION

Italy’s prestigious Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour sets sail on June 29 in Genoa, promoting the renowned Marina Militare brand and Italy’s breathtaking beauties in partnership with ENIT, the National Tourism Agency.

The tour includes 8 stops, from Genoa to Venice, captivating spectators with thrilling competitions in the Waszp, Wingfoil, and Offshore categories. With 10 teams and 50 athletes, including international talent, the excitement is boundless.

The opening ceremony on June 29 at 6:00 PM aboard the Amerigo Vespucci ship will unveil the participating teams, tour stops, and exciting new features.

This year’s edition welcomes special teams, including representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office Department for Youth Policies, distributing the Carta Giovani (Youth Card), as well as the Aeronautica Militare (Italian Air Force) and the Guardia di Finanza (Financial Police).

Witness a captivating mix of offshore and buoy races featuring state-of-the-art foiling one-design boats, showcasing the skill of Wingfoil and WASZP class specialists.

Organized by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and SSi Sports & Events, supported by ENIT and the Italian Sailing Federation, the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour serves as a powerful tool to promote the Marina Militare brand and highlight Italy’s tourism potential.

Join us on July 1 as the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour boats bid farewell to the Amerigo Vespucci ship from the Port of Genoa, embarking on their world tour.

Esteemed speakers include Admiral Giuseppe Berutti Bergotto, Mayor Marco Bucci of Genoa, Sandro Pappalardo of ENIT, Dr. Francesco Ettorre of the Italian Sailing Federation, Dr. Luca Andreoli of Difesa Servizi, and Dr. Riccardo Simoneschi of SSi Sports & Events.

