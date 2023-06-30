Rough conditions led to races’ cancellation on the second day of 44Cup Marstrand

44CUP OMAN

While forecasts yesterday indicated that there might be a 50-50 chance of racing taking place today at the 44Cup Marstrand, in the event conditions off the popular Swedish tourist hotspot made this impossible.

Principal Race Officer Maria Torrijo explained why racing has been cancelled for the day: “The wind is already blowing 26 knots average and the gusts are 30+. The sea state right now is 3m. And the forecast says that the wind will increase at least 2/3 knots more. Even if the wind drops, the sea state will still be too much to race.”

Experienced tactician on Aleph Racing, Michele Ivaldi agreed: “Conditions are pretty rough: The most important thing is the sea state. They went out at 09:00 and it was 2.5m and they were expecting it to build to 3m. And the wind was gusting into the 30s. Even if these boats can be sailed in almost all conditions, this is too much. We have sailed before in 26-28 knots but in calmer waters. For example if you sail in Lanzarote in an offshore wind you can do that.”

The PRO will inform competitors later, after studying the forecast, if the schedule will be changed for day three of the 44Cup Marstrand to recover the lost races.

Meanwhile tonight the owners and crews will enjoy the usual regatta dinner but which this year will take place in the Standverket Marstand fortress, built in the mid-19th century at the entrance to Marstrand harbour.

Text Credits: 44Cup

Photo Credits: Nico Martinez

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports

44CUP MARSTRAND RESULTS:

(After four races)

🇲🇨 Charisma – 5 1 3 2 – 11 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 1 4 4 3 – 12 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing – 3 5 1 6 – 15 🇬🇧 Team Aqua – 6 7 2 1 – 16 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 2 6 5 4 – 17 🇸🇮 Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 – 4 8 6 5 – 23 🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team -7 3 7 7 – 24 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing – 8 2 8 8 – 26