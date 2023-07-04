Il Marina Militare Nastro Rosa arriva a La Maddalena

Tour 2023 e la maglia rosa della vela approdano a La Maddalena dal 3 al 6 luglio.

Il Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour è la compezione velica inerante, organizzata da Difesa Servizi S.p.A e SSI Events con il supporto della Marina Militare, giunta nel 2023 alla sua terza edizione: un grande evento sporvo che rappresenta anche un vero e proprio “Fesval della Vela” coinvolgendo con sfide in mare per diverse classi, e grandi occasioni di intraenimento a terra, alcune delle località più belle della nostra penisola, quali por di partenza e arrivo di ogni tappa.

Il Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour è la più lunga ed importante regata velica a tappe in Italia e, più in generale, del Mediterraneo ed è anche un vero e proprio show inerante che, araverso lo sport della vela declinato in varie forme (dalle regate offshore, alle speacolari regate inshore a pochi metri) intende promuovere in modo deciso e diverso le tante bellezze delle coste italiane.

Con il proprio Villaggio Regate inerante si presenta come un vero e proprio show legato al mare e al vento, offrendo al grande pubblico innumerevoli occasioni ed even di intraenimento: dalla musica, alla cultura, dallo street food, allo sport sono tanssime le occasioni di incontro e coinvolgimento ad ogni ora del giorno, il tuo valorizzato dalla presenza e partecipazione di numerosi partners.

Parto da Genova il primo luglio in occasione dell’inizio del Tour Mondiale dell’Amerigo Vespucci, il Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour giunge a La Maddalena lunedì 3 luglio e già il 4 luglio verrà assegnata la prima “maglia rosa” di questa edizione. Come deo, il Giro d’Italia in Vela sosterà in Sardegna fino a venerdì 7 luglio, quando la floa farà roa su Napoli, linea di arrivo della seconda tappa. Nelle giornate del 4-5-6 luglio sono previste le prime regate delle classi Wingfoil e WASZP

Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour arrives at La Maddalena

La Maddalena (Sassari), July 3, 2023 – The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 and the pink jersey of sailing arrive in La Maddalena from the 3rd till the 6th of July.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is a traveling sailing competition organized by Difesa Servizi S.p.A and SSI Events with the support of the Marina Militare. In 2023 it is the third edition of the Race, apart from being a major sports event it’s considered to be a “Sailing Festival.” It involves challenges at sea for different classes and provides great entertainment opportunities on land in some of the most beautiful locations in Italy, serving as the starting and finishing ports for each stage.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is the longest and most important sailing regatta with multiple stages in Italy and the Mediterranean. It is also a traveling show that promotes the beauties of the Italian coasts, through various forms of sailing, from offshore races to spectacular inshore races that are happening simultaneously just a few nautical miles away.

With its traveling Regatta Village, it presents itself as a true show connected to the sea and the wind, offering the general public countless entertainment events and opportunities. From music to culture, street food to sports, there are numerous occasions for meeting and engagement throughout the day, all enhanced by the presence and participation of numerous partners.

Starting from Genoa on the 1st of July, coinciding with the beginning of the Amerigo Vespucci’s World Tour, the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour arrives in La Maddalena on Monday, July 3, and the first “pink jersey” of this edition will be awarded on July 4. As mentioned, the Giro d’Italia in Sailing will stay in Sardinia until Friday, July 7, when the fleet will set course for Naples, the finish line of the second stage. The first races for the Wingfoil and WASZP classes are scheduled for July 4-6.

ext Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports