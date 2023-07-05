Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour: secondo giorno a La Maddalena pieno di sport, festeggiamenti, cultura ed esplorazione

Il Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour è la competizione velica itinerante, organizzata da Difesa Servizi S.p.A e SSI Events con il supporto della Marina Militare, giunta nel 2023 alla sua terza edizione: un grande evento sportivo che rappresenta anche un vero e proprio “Festival della Vela” coinvolgendo con sfide in mare per diverse classi, e grandi occasioni di intrattenimento a terra, alcune delle località più belle della nostra penisola, quali porti di partenza e arrivo di ogni tappa.

Il Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour è la più lunga ed importante regata velica a tappe in Italia e, più in generale, del Mediterraneo ed è anche un vero e proprio show itinerante che, attraverso lo sport della vela declinato in varie forme (dalle regate offshore, alle spettacolari regate inshore a pochi metri) intende promuovere in modo deciso e diverso le tante bellezze delle coste italiane.

Martedì, 4 luglio ore 9.00 – Pedalata verso il Memoriale di Garibaldi in occasione dell’anniversario della nascita. Ad ogni partecipante verrà omaggiata la tshirt ufficiale del Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour. L’evento organizzato in collaborazione con il Comune di La Maddalena sarà l’occasione per presentare alla stampa e inaugurare con taglio del nastro da parte del Sindaco la prima parte della pista ciclabile in giornata – arrivo della prima tappa Genova–La Maddalena (Beneteau Figaro 3) e prime prove inshore Wingfoil e WASZP

EN

Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour’s second day at La Maddalena was packed of sports, celebration, culture and exploration

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 is currently anchored at La Maddalena, showcasing a rich schedule of activites for participants and the public.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour is a prestigious sailing competition organized by Difesa Servizi S.p.A and SSI Events, with the support of the Marina Militare. It is a traveling event that showcases the beauty of the Italian coasts through various sailing races and entertainment activities. Considered the longest and most important regatta in Italy and the Mediterranean, it attracts different sailing classes and offers an exciting experience for participants and spectators alike.

Yesterday, on July 4th, an exciting day awaited as part of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour. The morning kicked off with a bike ride towards the Garibaldi Memorial in celebration of his birth anniversary. Each participant was given the official Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour t-shirt as a token of appreciation. This event, organized in collaboration with the Municipality of La Maddalena, provided an opportunity to present the first section of the cycle path to the press and inaugurate it with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Mayor.

Later in the day, the first stage from Genoa to La Maddalena, featuring the Beneteau Figaro 3, arrived. Additionally, the Wingfoil and WASZP classes showcased their skills in thrilling inshore trials.

To conclude the day on a delightful note, a communal meal was arranged, providing an opportunity for participants to socialize and engage in cultural exchange while savoring local pasta.

It was an action-packed day of sports, celebration, culture and exploration for all enthusiasts of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour.

Text Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Photo Credits: Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports