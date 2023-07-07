AEGEAN 600 2023 – Preparations and Training Seminars

The participants of the AEGEAN 600, at the Olympic Marina venue, are getting ready for the race that lies ahead with its start under the ancient Temple of Poseidon on Sunday.

They need to register their boat and their crews, pass safety and equipment inspections, and some attended a Safety Seminar.

This is a mandatory requirement in the rules for a minimum number of representatives from each team to have completed this important training.

Text Credits: AEGEAN 600