Napoli ospita un’emozionante mattinata di premiazioni e gare al Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023

Napoli – Mattinata ricca di attività al Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023: presso il Villaggio Regate sito in Rotonda Diaz, si è infatti svolta la premiazione della seconda tappa di altura – La Maddalena-Napoli – seguita, proprio nel braccio di mare antistante il ristorante viaggiante, MyPastaTruck, e gli stand resi operativi dagli sponsor della manifestazione, da nuove regate delle classi inshore e dalla partenza della terza prova offshore, destinata a portare la flotta a Vibo Valentia.

Particolarmente partecipata, la premiazione si è aperta con il saluto dell’Assessore al Bilancio del Comune di Napoli, Pier Paolo Baretta, e dai successivi interventi di Riccardo Simomeschi, leader di SSI Events S.p.A., e dell’Ammiraglio di Squadra Salvatore Vitiello, comandante del Comando Logistico della Marina Militare.

Come anticipato, l’azione si è poi spostata in mare, dove il PRO Valentina Bravi, ben assistita dagli Ufficiali di Regata e dai volontari della Lega Navale Italiana di Pozzuoli e del Circolo del Remo e della Vela italia, ha dato il via alla terza tappa offshore che, lunga circa 200 miglia, si concluderà a Vibo Valentia. Spinta da una brezza sui 12 nodi, la flotta ha dapprima sfilato davanti a Lungomare Caracciolo per poi prendere il largo alla volta di Napoli nella scia di Aeronautica Militare, Acone Associati-Si Media e Dr Automobiles.

Anche in occasione della tappa Napoli-Vibo Valentia, il Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 promuoverà il progetto Scopri Dove Ti Porto di ENIT Azienda Nazionale del Turismo, articolato su diciassette itinerari ispirati a rotte storiche. La rotta della terza frazione, per volere del Comitato Organizzatore, si sovrapporrà infatti per alcuni tratti alla Rotta dei Normanni, percorso da scoprire tra Sapri e Tropea.

Il Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 è organizzato da Difesa Servizi S.p.A. e SSI Events con il supporto della Marina Militare.

Naples Hosts Thrilling Morning of Awards and Races at Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023

Naples – Eventful morning at Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023: The award ceremony for the second offshore leg – La Maddalena to Naples – took place at the Race Village in Rotonda Diaz. Following the ceremony, the attention shifted to the waters in front of the traveling restaurant, MyPastaTruck, and the sponsor stands, where new inshore races were held and the third offshore race began, taking the fleet to Vibo Valentia.

The award ceremony, attended by a large audience, started with a welcome from Pier Paolo Baretta, the Deputy Mayor for Budget of the City of Naples, followed by speeches from Riccardo Simomeschi, the leader of SSI Events S.p.A., and Admiral Salvatore Vitiello, Commander of the Logistic Command of the Italian Navy.

The action then moved to the sea, where under the guidance of PRO Valentina Bravi and with the assistance of Race Officials and volunteers from the Italian Naval League of Pozzuoli and the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, the fleet set off on the 200-mile-long third offshore leg, heading towards Vibo Valentia.

With a breeze of around 12 knots, the fleet paraded in front of the Caracciolo promenade before heading out to sea, following the lead of Aeronautica Militare, Acone Associati-Si Media, and Dr Automobiles.

During the Naples-Vibo Valentia leg, the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 will also promote the “Discover Where You Port” project by ENIT, the Italian National Tourism Agency, featuring seventeen itineraries inspired by historical routes. For this leg, the route will partially overlap with the “Rotta dei Normanni” (Route of the Normans), offering a fascinating journey from Sapri to Tropea.

The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2023 is organized by Difesa Servizi S.p.A. and SSI Events with the support of the Italian Navy.

