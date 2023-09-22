5 things to watch out for when racing gets underway in Taranto

The second of Season 4’s three back-to-back European events takes place in Taranto. From New Zealand’s absence to Nina Curtis’s return, we round up five things to watch out for when racing gets underway at the ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix this weekend.

Will New Zealand’s absence open the door to other teams?

New Zealand is unable to compete in Taranto after sustaining serious wing damage in Saint-Tropez. With such a fierce competitor out of the running, does this open the door for other teams to take a win?

Can ROCKWOOL DEN get into Taranto’s Final?

It was last-minute disaster for ROCKWOOL DEN in Saint-Tropez, which narrowly missed out on a place in the three-boat Final. This was due to the Danish team mistakenly believing they needed to beat Emirates GBR in the final fleet race, when actually they just needed to hold their position. Can the Danish put in another consistent fleet racing performance to make it to Taranto’s Final?

Can Emirates GBR harness Saint-Tropez’s momentum?

Emirates GBR picked up its first event win in Season 2 in Saint-Tropez, stunning shoreside crowds by beating Season 3 champions Australia. But can Ben Ainslie’s crew harness the win’s momentum to triumph again in Taranto?

Nina Curtis returns to Australia

After time away from the team for maternity leave, Aussie strategist Nina Curtis returns to the line-up in Taranto. The team still hasn’t won an event in Season 4. Could Curtis’s return give the Aussies an edge when racing begins?

Can Nathan Outteridge’s past Taranto success help the Swiss?

The second of Season 4’s three back-to-back European events takes place in Taranto. From New Zealand’s absence to Nina Curtis’s return, we round up five things to watch out for when racing gets underway at the ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix this weekend.

Will New Zealand’s absence open the door to other teams?

New Zealand is unable to compete in Taranto after sustaining serious wing damage in Saint-Tropez. With such a fierce competitor out of the running, does this open the door for other teams to take a win?

Can ROCKWOOL DEN get into Taranto’s Final?

It was last-minute disaster for ROCKWOOL DEN in Saint-Tropez, which narrowly missed out on a place in the three-boat Final. This was due to the Danish team mistakenly believing they needed to beat Emirates GBR in the final fleet race, when actually they just needed to hold their position. Can the Danish put in another consistent fleet racing performance to make it to Taranto’s Final?

Can Emirates GBR harness Saint-Tropez’s momentum?

Emirates GBR picked up its first event win in Season 2 in Saint-Tropez, stunning shoreside crowds by beating Season 3 champions Australia. But can Ben Ainslie’s crew harness the win’s momentum to triumph again in Taranto?

Nina Curtis returns to Australia

After time away from the team for maternity leave, Aussie strategist Nina Curtis returns to the line-up in Taranto. The team still hasn’t won an event in Season 4. Could Curtis’s return give the Aussies an edge when racing begins?

Can Nathan Outteridge’s past Taranto success help the Swiss?

SailGP’s last visit to Taranto in Season 2 saw Japan, driven by Nathan Outteridge, pick up the event trophy. Will the return of Outteridge to the Swiss team help Sebastien Schneiter make a mark on Italian waters?

The ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix in Taranto takes place this weekend on September 23-24, with racing scheduled between 13:30-15:00 CEST.