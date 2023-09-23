Three-time SailGP champion Australia has been tipped to win in Taranto this weekend, with almost half of votes going to Tom Slingsby’s team

A whopping 46% of votes in our pre-event poll backed Slingsby’s team to win the ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix, which would mark the team’s first Season 4 win.

It comes after driver Slingsby said the team was ‘frustrated’ not to have won an event so far, despite appearing in all three Finals and sitting at the top of the Championship leaderboard.

The team also impressed in Taranto’s practice racing – topping the leaderboard after three fleet races.

Elsewhere, 18% of fans voted for Emirates GBR to win in Italy after the team won its first event since Season 2 earlier this month in Saint-Tropez. ROCKWOOL Denmark and Canada picked up joint third for most likely to win.

At the other end of the spectrum, Sebastien Schneiter’s Switzerland and Erik Heil’s Germany were voted least likely to win in Taranto.

The ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix | Taranto takes place on September 23-24, with racing kicking off at 13:30 CEST.