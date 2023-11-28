Sailing has its own World Cup, finally! Like football in 1930 and rugby in 1987, the SSL Gold Cup is designed to crown the best sailing nation of all! The World Top 56 countries, selected on their SSL Nation ranking, will battle their way through to raise the coveted and only Sailing World Cup trophy.

After the breathless and heart-stopping moments we saw on Fantastic Friday, the start of the SSL Gold Cup 1/4 Finals in Gran Canaria was a far less frenetic light wind affair.

Light airs led to lackadaisical sailing at times, with poor starts being especially punishing, as there were few ways back in the disturbed air. The winners were on their A-Game from the get-go, while the losers will be having a long, hard look at what happened in their debriefs.

All in all, a mixed bag on day 1 of the 1/4 Finals.

We were given masterclasses in sailing from new arrivals the British ‘Spitfires’ and Italian ‘Gladiators’, and we saw the Australian ‘Boxing Kangaroos’ bounce back off the floor to score a knockout victory.

This was counterbalanced with sub-par performances from the Kiwi ‘Guardians’ and the Dutch ‘Lions’, while the Lithuanian ‘Ambers’ confidence will be dented after a single mistake cost them their impressive winning streak.

However, we still have three more days of racing this round and, as we’ve seen in the SSL Gold Cup, anything can happen!

Full Report for the 1st day of the 1/4 Finals: Tense & Tactical Opener to the SSL Gold Cup 1/4 Finals (mailchi.mp)



Find Full Results here – Results – SSL Gold Cup (ssl-goldcup.com)



Join us, today, Tuesday 28th November at 10.30am local time for the 2nd day of the 1/4 Finals of the SSL Gold Cup Finals series, the football world cup of sailing!

Text & Photo Credtis: SSL Gold Cup & Martina Orsini

Please find the daily Youtube & RTMP links below:

Youtube: LIVE – DAY 2 – 1/4 FINALS