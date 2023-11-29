BIMCO’s Q4 2023 Shipping Market Overview & Outlook is out

The Q4 2023 Shipping Market Overview & Outlook from BIMCO is out. Find the highlights below for each of the tanker, container, and dry bulk markets and read the full reports by Niels Rasmussen, BIMCO’s Chief Shipping Analyst, attached.

The highlights, reports and short videos offering an overview of each Q4 2023 section are available on Bimco.org/analysis.

From January 2024, we will change the timetable of our market analysis. Instead of publishing all three market sector analyses together each quarter, we will issue one sector each month with a quarterly cycle.

The headlines:

-Tanker: Growing oil market imbalances drive tanker improvements

-Container: Supply to outpace demand in both 2024 and 2025

-Dry bulk: Muted fleet growth helps maintain market balance

The highlights: