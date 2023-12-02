Glasgow Kiss Takes the Lead on the First Day of the SB20 Middle East Championships

Dubai– The inaugural Dubai Duty Free SB20 Sailing Middle East Championships kicked off today at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC). Over the next three days, 33 boats, including four youth teams and six international entries, will engage in exhilarating races off Jumeirah.

Hosted by the DOSC, the opening day witnessed three races. Super Sonic, skippered by Michal Pajak, seized an early lead in the first race, while Little Mischief, helmed by Damien Rizzi, dominated the second. Race three saw Kidzink, steered by Charlotte Borghesi, clinch victory.

Team Glasglow Kiss from Singapore, skippered by Nils Razmilovic, demonstrated remarkable consistency and resilience. They claimed the top podium position at the close of day one, navigating through both low winds and fierce competition.

Addressing the weather challenges, Alan Ruigrok, Race Director, commented, “Today, we faced light and shifty wind conditions, with an increase in breeze in race 2 – 8-10 knots of wind. Race 3 witnessed the breeze dropping off as we approached the end of the day. It was really challenging for all sailors, emphasising the importance of consistency amongst the teams.”

Following the races, participants and spectators enjoyed the opening ceremony, joined by key supporters from the championship’s headline sponsor, Dubai Duty Free. The festivities continued with an evening of entertainment at the Tentola Racing Village, featuring a diverse selection of food and beverages.

Full Results: Sailwave results for SB20 Middle East Championships 2023



Text Credits:Mikey Brignall

Photo Credits: Mikey Brignall

Video Credits:ICARUS Sports