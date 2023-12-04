Glasgow Kiss announced winners of the 2023 Dubai Duty Free SB20 Sailing Middle East Championships

Dubai – The prestigious Dubai Duty Free SB20 Sailing Middle East Championships unfurled its sails on Friday at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, heralding three days of intense competition and camaraderie. Across the thrilling spectacle, 33 boats showcased their prowess, teamwork, and resilience, navigating challenging weather conditions in pursuit of the coveted first-place title. The third and the final day of the Dubai Duty Free SB20 Middle East Championships had Glasgow Kiss from Singapore, helmed by Nils Razmilovic winning the title of overall Champions. Following closely behind in second and third place are ActiTime and Little Mischief, respectively.

Day One witnessed three intense races between all 33 teams, with Glasgow Kiss taking the win. On day two, Glasgow Kiss maintained the lead position with ActiTime and Little Mischief, in second and third place. On Day Three, the weather conditions were favourable in comparison to the first two days with the wind speed sitting at 8 knots gusting 10.

Addressing the weather conditions for final day, Alan Ruigrok, Race Director, commented, “I would like to say thanks to our sponsors specially our title sponsors as this has been a fantastic inaugural Dubai Duty Free SB20 Middle East Championships. Today’s racing showcased the fantastic sailing conditions that Dubai has to offer. We look forward to welcoming everybody back for Asia Pacific Championships and SB20 World Championships in February 2024.”

Glasgow Kiss team were honoured during the championship’s closing ceremony, which capped off three days of festivities at DOSC’s Tentola Racing Village. Participants and spectators over the long weekend have not only enjoyed fantastic racing but also a flurry of activities from the host venue. Notable dignitaries attended the event, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, and Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Duty Free, inaugurated the event, adding an air of prestige to the evening.

Commenting on the achievement, Nils Razmilovic of Glasgow Kiss said, “We are extremely delighted as achieving this title is a huge honor and a testament of our team’s hard work. This has been an incredible experience of sailing with so many skilled competitors. I thank Dubai Duty Free and Dubai Offshore Sailing Club for creating a platform of such calibre where we got the opportunity to showcase our skills and talents.”

It’s noteworthy that these championships serve as a crucial segment of the broader SB20 Triple Sailing events, which includes the Asia Pacific Championships and the upcoming World Championships. All these prestigious events unfold against the stunning backdrop of Dubai waters and are graciously hosted by the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC). Coming up next, Dubai Offshore Sailing Club will host the SB20 Asia Pacific Championships from 2nd to 4th February 2024 which will be the next opportunity for sailors to further hone their skills and understanding of the local sailing conditions. And then, the Triple will culminate in the SB20 World Championships which will take place from 11th to 16th February 2024 where sailors from around the globe will compete for that coveted title.

The 2023 Dubai Duty Free SB20 Middle East Championships has been a testament to the spirit of skillful sailors, exemplifying the epitome of teamwork and resilience. Against a backdrop of diverse weather challenges, the competitors demonstrated exceptional proficiency and a collective passion for competitive sailing. This year’s championship has brought together crowds of all ages, nationalities, and backgrounds in a celebration of the shared love for sailing. The dynamic mix of youth teams and international entries echoes the inclusive nature of sailing, reaffirming that it is a sport for everyone.

Full Results: Sailwave results for SB20 Middle East Championships 2023



Text Credits: Rosa Bullock

Photo Credits: Mikey Brignall

Video Credits: ICARUS Sports