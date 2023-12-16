Italy won the Nations Trophy of the Youth Sailing World Championships

An event that concluded this Friday 15th in Búzios, Brazil. The European team won six medals, including two gold, three silver, and one bronze, totaling 47 points. France secured the second place, and Great Britain took the third spot.

The Italians, who will host the next edition at Lake Garda, were helped by the performances of Quan Cardi and Mattia Tognocchi in the mixed 420 and Mattia Cesana in the ILCA 6, both winning gold medals.

The silver medals went to Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi in the 29er, Leonardo Tomasini in the IQFoil, and Emma Mattivi (Italy) in the ILCA. IQFoil athlete Leonardo Tomasini secured the bronze.

“It was a dream to win this championship in Búzios, and now it’s time to celebrate with my family, girlfriend, and team friends. It was a special year with the European and World titles. We won everything here and achieved this team title; I am very happy about it,” said Mattia Cesana in the ILCA 6.

Brazil, with the gold from Joana Gonçalves and Gabriela Vassel in the 420, ranked as the sixth-best team in the Nations Trophy. In the 2022 edition, Spain was the champion.

Over 400 athletes from 62 nations, all aged 19 and under, participated in the championship on the Manguinhos, Branca, and Feia courses. The ICAB and Búzios Sailing Club hosted the event.

Brazilian sailors Joana Gonçalves and Gabriela Vassel placed Brazilian sailing back at the top of the podium in another high-level international competition. This Friday 15th, the duo from the Rio de Janeiro Yacht Club secured the gold medal in the 420 class at the 52nd edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships held in Búzios, Brazil, with a dominant campaign marked by consistency.

With only 11 points lost after the eight races, the athletes finished ahead of the Israeli pair Maayan Shemesh and Emilie Louviot, who came in second with 33 points, and the Greek pair Kerkezou Iakovina and Giannouli Danai, who secured the third position with 35 points. Out of the eight races, the sailors won five, including the last race, held in strong winds of up to 20 knots from the east.

With this, Joana and Gabriela repeated the achievement of Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, who are now one of the world’s top duos in the 49erFX class but began their successful partnership with the Youth Sailing World Championship title in the 420 class, precisely in Búzios (RJ) in 2009.

“The day was amazing in Búzios with a lot of wind, and we had a very good race, achieving the result. We will continue to evolve, pushing each other,” celebrated Joana Gonçalves. “Winning at home is even more special. The championship was beautiful.”

“It was an important achievement for us because we trained together throughout the year on the same course in Búzios. The feeling is incredible to win this title, and now we are heading to the South American Championship at the end of the month,” explained Gabriela Vassel.

Just like in Rio 2016, upon arriving at the Búzios Yacht Club, the boat with Joana and Gabriela inside was carried by the Brazilian Sailing Team and the athletes’ families, a Brazilian tradition in world championships and Olympics.

The two-time Olympic champions Martine and Kahena, who are in the city on the northern coast of Rio de Janeiro for a training period for the 49erFX for Paris 2024, closely followed the young sailors on the water and celebrated with Joana and Gabriela.

Brazil had 14 athletes and achieved other noteworthy results, such as two fourth places in the mixed 420 and Kite.

This was Brazil’s 17th medal in the history of the Youth Sailing World Championships, with the first one earned by Robert Scheidt in Largs 1991 in the Laser. The Brazilian Sailing Team finished in sixth place in the overall medal standings in Búzios.

Text Credits: Youth Sailing World Championships

Photo Credits: Youth Sailing World Championships/Gabriel Heusi/World Sailing

Video Credits: Youth Sailing World Championships