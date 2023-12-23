SUCCESSFUL CLOSE TO SARDINIA SAILING CUP 2023

WASZP, SWEDISH HANNO SERIFERT EMERGES VICTORIOUS ITALIAN PODIUM FOR WINGFOIL

SWEDEN GOT THE NATION TROPHY

Cagliari – The big final show of International Foiling marks the conclusion of an intense week at the Foil International Academy Trophy within the Next Generation Foil Academy project powered by Luna Rossa. The event gathered over 40 athletes from 10 nations in the waters of Cagliari, at Su Siccu.

Over the three days of races, fueled by the Mistral wind, the spotlight was on athletes selected by the Foil Academy, chosen from the international elite. The weather conditions on Friday, December 22, with a robust and gusty Mistral wind exceeding 40 knots, prompted the race committee to conduct only two WingFoil races, crucial for the podium. Sicilian Francesco Cappuzzo emerged victorious, breaking the deadlock with Nicolò Spanu and securing another gold. “I am delighted to have clinched victory; these were challenging days,” remarks Francesco Cappuzzo, Foil International Academy Trophy winner. “Nicolò Spanu and I were constantly neck and neck, and in the end, I edged ahead by a single point, making it a fierce battle. We even raced with 40 knots during the last day.” Third place went to another Italian, Ernesto De Amicis.

In the Waszp discipline, Swedish Hanno Seifert claimed victory, topping the overall standings, followed by Spaniard Pablo Astiazaran and Peter Cope from the Isle of Man. “I believe the Cagliari race was excellent,” commented Hanno Seifert, Waszp champion. “It was a competition with plenty of wind, highly enjoyable, and the skill level was exceptionally high. Winning brings me great joy.” Local athletes Freddy Pilloni and 14-year-old Pierluigi Caproni also took center stage in a demonstration with iQFOiL.

Prestigious awards were presented for the “Nation Trophy,” given to two representatives from each nation with the highest score among pairs. The victors were Sweden with Felicia Fernstrom and Hanno Seifert, Spain with Isi Collado Front and Pablo Astiazaran, and Italians Rebecca Geiger and Federico Bergamasco.

The awards ceremony unfolded at the headquarters of the Italian Sailing Federation’s III Zone at Molo Ichnusa in Cagliari. The final day of the Foil International Academy Trophy will be etched in participants’ memories for the visit to Luna Rossa’s base, providing them with a glimpse into the realm of the America’s Cup.

The Foil International Academy Trophy is a component of the Next Generation Foil Academy project powered by Luna Rossa. The central hub is at the Federal Olympic Preparation Center of the Italian Sailing Federation at Molo Ichnusa in Cagliari, where the flags of the 10 involved nations fluttered for a week. Athletes who journeyed to Sardinia hailed from Spain, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France, various regions of Italy, Great Britain, and a delegation from the Isle of Man.